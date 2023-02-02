DNR enforcement actions, published 2/2/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Floyd County

Cody Ritter

Comply with all open burning laws and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Woodbury County

City of Sloan

Submit a chloride removal schedule for approval; submit chlorine removal update reports; and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Worth County

Chad Roche

Cease collecting waste tires and comply with applicable waste tire disposal, storage, and transportation laws; remove and properly dispose of all waste tires in excess of 500 PTE; submit receipt of disposal; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.