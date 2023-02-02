Air Quality permits under review, published 2/2/2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County

Grain Processing Corporation – 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine.

Project No. 22-246, Emission Point 556.0: The purpose of this project is to update the equipment listed on the permit, to increase the emission limit for particulate matter, and to modify the control equipment operating limits for the ethanol fermentation process. The public comment period ends March 6.