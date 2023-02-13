A Call to Action Community Event Focuses on Summer Youth Opportunities
Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership to Host at The Plat Theatre
A vibrant Pontiac begins with a deep investment in our youth in order to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local community convener Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) will host a Call to Action event focused on enhancing summer youth opportunities at The PLAT Theater on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 AM.
— Dr. Samino Scott, PCIP’s Executive Director
During this free event, representatives from the community will share summer activities designed to meet the career development needs of Pontiac’s youth aged 16 - 24, including summer internships, post-secondary education opportunities, college readiness courses, and more.
“We’ve been collaborating with key organizations in the community to grow opportunities for Pontiac’s youth, year over year,” shares Dr. Samino Scott, PCIP’s Executive Director. “A vibrant Pontiac begins with a deep investment in our youth in order to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Our community partners tested a few activities last year that produced very positive results for our youth, so we’re excited that they’ll be launching them more formally. This creates an ongoing conversation that centers our youth in Pontiac.”
In addition to learning more about opportunities available for our youth this summer, attendees will hear from local leaders, students, and others about how Pontiac can best serve the needs of the community.
Space is limited and registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit pontiaccollectiveimpact.org/events
Founded in 2021, the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership's goals are to foster more collaboration, build a shared community agenda, create more trust, develop greater equity, and leverage Pontiac’s collective strengths and resources. Led by community voices, this is Pontiac’s journey to identify ways to come together around common goals that are informed by shared data to solve complex community challenges. Visit our website to learn more!
