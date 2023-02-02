MassDOT Weather Advisory: Extreme Cold Temperatures Forecast Across the Commonwealth for Friday and Saturday 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers of the extreme cold temperatures forecast across the Commonwealth on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The National Weather Service warns that the negative 30 degree wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and strong northwest winds of 24 to 29 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph in some areas, could occur Friday afternoon and evening.

MassDOT will not be closing the Sumner Tunnel from Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 due to the anticipated extreme temperatures. Crews will be unable to complete the necessary work during these conditions and the tunnel will remain open.

Flights at Logan Airport have already been impacted this week due to inclement weather across the country and delays at both Logan and Worcester Regional Airport are possible with the frigid temperature expected this weekend. Massport is urging passengers to check with their airlines on the status of their flight before coming to the airports.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration will use its authority on a case-by-case basis to keep South Station in Boston open during extreme weather events. That will begin this weekend, on Friday night, February 3 and Saturday night, February 4, during Boston's cold weather emergency.

“We have been in close contact with local leaders and service providers to make sure people are being taking care of during the extreme weather, including having providers available to offer transportation to shelter for those who want it as well as other resources,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We encourage anyone who needs a place to stay to accept this offer and spend the night at a safe, warm shelter rather than at the station."

The MBTA is preparing for extreme cold weather conditions beginning Friday, February 3, and lasting throughout the weekend. Keolis and the MBTA are closely monitoring potential impacts to service and infrastructure. Crews will be ready to respond to any issues.

The MBTA will operate trains and buses at or near regular schedules, but riders should anticipate that delays may occur due to the extreme cold conditions. Riders are encouraged to visit MBTA.com/Winter for updated service information. Customers can also monitor service on Twitter at @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, and riders are encouraged to sign up for T-Alerts. Riders are also encouraged to be cautious when near railroad crossings, when accessing stations, and when boarding or alighting trains. Hazardous conditions can be reported to the MBTA Call Center at (617)-222-3200 or on Twitter.

The previously scheduled Orange Line service suspension between Ruggles and North Station on Saturday, February 4, has been cancelled. However, the Orange Line service suspension scheduled for Sunday, February 5, will take place between Back Bay and North Station. Riders should use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center.

The MBTA is implementing its cold-weather mitigation measures, which include storing buses and trains indoors or in tunnels overnight and conducting regular checks of vehicles that remain outside. The MBTA will be cycling trains in and out of rail yards so they are not sitting idle for extended periods of time. For trains that are not running throughout the system, MBTA personnel will be opening and closing doors as well as testing brakes and propulsion systems to prevent moisture buildup and freezing. To protect equipment from the extreme cold, Keolis will also need to idle locomotives continuously at maintenance facilities and layover yards. Signaling and track crews will be inspecting tracks to ensure that heaters for track switches and third rail are operating as designed.

