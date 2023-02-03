Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Nominations Open for 4th Annual Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons fourth annual Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award 2023 will be given to a youth who, or organization which, has pioneered or been part of exemplary programs and actions to engage youth in the local, regional or global movement to abolish nuclear weapons. The award honors the legacy of former U.S.S.R. President Mikhail Gorbachev and former U.S.A. Secretary of State George Shultz in their efforts for nuclear disarmament.
This past year Youth Fusion was selected the winner of the third Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award 2022 in recognition of their leadership in advancing inter-generational cooperation on peace and disarmament, human rights aspects of the nuclear arms race, innovative and interactive methods to engage youth in nuclear disarmament issues, and for building connections and cooperation between peace, nuclear disarmament, climate action, and public health. To learn more about Youth fusion’s work visit www.voices-uri.org/youth-award.
We are now accepting nomination submissions for the Fourth Annual Voices Youth Award 2023. We invite nominations for individual youth (35 years of age or below) or youth organizations working on nuclear disarmament.
Required submission materials include the name of an individual or organization, and supporting narrative, no longer than 250 words. Additional materials can include online posts, photos, website articles, and a video no longer than three minutes. Other supporting materials are welcome.
Nominations can be submitted either by filling out the submission form on the Voices website Awards Page or by emailing required materials directly to contact@voices-uri.org. Enter "Voices Youth Award Submission" in the subject line.
All supporting materials should include activities that have taken place between January 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
Submissions for nominations must be received by June 30, 2023, 5:00 PM, PST. The winner will be announced on August 6, 2023, in coordination with the yearly commemoration of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons is part of United Religions Initiative (URI) the largest grassroots interfaith network in the world: building bridges through working together on practical projects that enhance civil communities and understanding between people of different religious and cultural traditions. URI has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. At present URI has 1,091 Cooperation Circles in 111 countries with over one million members and yearly impacts over 50 million people globally.
