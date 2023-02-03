Productions for Change to Produce a Documentary on Homelessness in Connecticut
Productions for Change, a non-profit video production company in Bristol, Connecticut, will focus its cameras on the issue of homelessness in 2023.
As a producer/videographer, I have the mandate to show our communities that this problem is happening in our own backyard.”BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRODUCTIONS FOR CHANGE TO PRODUCE A DOCUMENTARY ON HOMELESSNESS IN CONNECTICUT. Productions for Change, a non-profit video production company known for addressing critical issues in Connecticut, will focus its cameras on the issue of homelessness in 2023.
— Thomas Mazzarella
The company has announced that its next project will seek answers to the foundational questions surrounding homelessness: Why are there more people homeless than ever before in an affluent state like Connecticut? Who are the homeless? What steps are government officials and community leaders taking to combat this growing crisis? Who is helping the homeless, and how are they gathering resources? What can each of us do to alleviate homelessness?
The production team has already started gathering video content with the goal of sharing the voices of those who are homeless, as well as those who help them survive. Plans are underway to examine the root causes of homelessness, including myths about homelessness, policies that have not been successful, and often, the desire of the homeless to remain “under the radar.”
“Through projects I’ve worked on over the past few months with the St. Vincent de Paul Mission and the Bristol Mayor’s task force on opioid abuse, I came face to face with the crisis we are in,” explained Tom Mazzarella, Bristol resident, and co-founder of Mazzarella Media. “There seem to be far too many problems and no good answers about how we have come to this point. As a producer/videographer, I have the mandate to show our communities that this problem is happening in our own backyard. I truly believe that once people see the plight of the homeless right here in Connecticut, they will respond with a forceful, compassionate quest for a solution.”
The docu-series will air beginning in May, with a full-length documentary to premiere in the fall of 2023.
Productions for Change is a video production/content marketing company committed to furthering the missions of charities and non-profit organizations by creating and disseminating professional video content. Founded by Emmy-award-winning videographer Tom Mazzarella of Mazzarella Media, Productions for Change creates programming that promotes missions, educates the public, raises funds, recruits volunteers, and advocates for positive change by providing resources and expertise.
