INC Helps Vancouver Residents Faced With Rising Food Cost

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 30, 2023, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) held a Care for Humanity event at the Aria Banquet and Convention Centre in Surrey.

Through its Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, the INC distributed almost a thousand bags of nonperishable items, including canned tuna and chicken, pasta, bottled water, and others—for free.

The INC helped fellow Canadians in response to the growing poverty and inflation in the region. “In Vancouver alone, consumers saw an 11% increase in the cost of groceries from 2021 to 2022," according to the Consumer Price Index shared by the BC government.

With such giving, the INC continues its Scripture-inspired advocacy to do good to those who need it (Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation).

“I think that this is commendable and laudable, and ... the Iglesia Ni Cristo should continue doing what it does,“ said Deputy Consul General Arlene T. Magno of the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), with its members in 164 countries and territories, is a community partner that helps.

About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/

