YHSGR University Just Added A New Content – ‘THINK AND GROW RICH’ Course To Help Associates Develop An Abundant Mindset

As part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed University initiative, the training program is a welcome addition and will provide associates with the principles and knowledge they need to succeed”
— Lori Hintz
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed, one of the most reputable real estate brokerages in California, has launched a new training program for its staff team members, leaders, and sales associates titled "Think and Grow Rich”. The program is based on the teachings of the best-selling book of the same title written by renowned leadership and personal development author Napoleon Hill. The course has been designed to empower YHSGR associates and teach them the 13 principles that have already helped change the lives of millions across the globe.

The course comes at a time when there is high volatility, and many associates, especially those that have joined recently, are committed to be the best version personally, professionally, and financially. It will help them learn how to make the most of their cognitive resources, so they succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

It covers all important topics such as positive thinking, visualization, and the power of goal setting and persistence to achieve their goals. Associates will learn how to leverage their emotions and specialized knowledge and combine them with organized planning to unlock their full potential.

Speaking on occasion, YHSGR managing broker Lori Hintz, said, "As part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed University initiative, the training program is a welcome addition and will provide associates with the principles and knowledge they need to succeed. The course is a testament to how seriously we consider the importance of investing in upskilling team members and believes that the principles of Hill's work can create lasting value in the lives of our human capital. We want our team to learn the skills and be the best version of themselves.”

The course will be led by experienced trainers who will be available to answer any associates' questions. The participants will also receive a certificate of completion for taking the time and energy out.

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

Guaranteed to Help You Get Through a Tough Economy - YHSGR University

