Capital Wealth Advisors proactively seeking to improve quality of life through community engaged initiatives
For almost 20 years, Capital Wealth Advisors has taken the lead in focused charitable support – advancing community initiatives
Through programming and support of various community initiatives, we go a little further, try a little harder – putting more hands together, making a bigger difference in those around us.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Wealth Advisors (CWA) and its philanthropic and engagement initiative, CWA Cares, positively impacts communities on a local and national scale with programming specifically aimed at supporting education, hunger, veterans, and cancer research initiatives.
— William Bill Beynon
Launched in Naples and Southwest Florida in 2004, Capital Wealth Advisors and its founder, President, and CEO, Bill Beynon envisioned helping families “protect, enhance, and enjoy” their wealth with a goal of driving impactful and needed change – helping grow a more purposeful driven culture. As a result, CWA Cares was formed as a community facing initiative supporting charities and at-risk youth programming, advancing services for veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and invisible wounds of war, providing resources for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, in addition to providing funding for cancer research.
No stranger to serving the community, Bill Beynon co-chairs the Naples Winter Wine Festival – one of the nations’ largest children charity fundraisers, a driving support for the Naples Children and Education Foundation. In 2022, Bill served on the festival team that helped the Naples Winter Wine Festival raise over 22 million dollars in funds to support and benefit children and youth programming in the Naples and Collier County community.
“The Naples Children and Education Foundation was established with a vision of making a profound and sustaining impact of the lives of children in and around Collier County,” said Valerie Boyd, NCEF Chairman of the Board and a Founding Trustee. “It is through the continued support of board members like Bill Beynon volunteering and serving as Trustee and Co-Chair of the Naples Winter Wine Festival that we’re able to advance and improve the physical, emotional and educational initiatives in the lives of the underserved, underprivileged, and at-risk.”
Last fall, CWA Cares supported and participated in various company and community initiatives. Among them, Capital Wealth Advisors and its community partners fully fund the annual Turkey Drop and Family Meal Donation Drive benefiting St. Matthew’s House. Since its inception 18 years ago, the agency has donated over 16,375 turkey meal kits to feed families in need.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the work and contributions that Bill Beynon and his Capital Wealth Advisors team have made through the years to St. Matthew’s House and the community” said Steve Brooder, chief executive officer of St. Matthew’s House. “Every November, Bill and his team of over 100 volunteers donate thousands of turkeys and help prepare meal boxes at our Turkey Drop event and then deliver those meals to the community a few days later for Thanksgiving. Thank you, Bill and Capital Wealth Advisors, for your partnership and for helping feed our community”.
Moving forward in 2023, Bill Beynon and CWA Cares is aligned to continue supporting community initiatives like American Cancer Society, the Naples Winter Wine Festival, the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and the Annual Turkey Drop and Family Meal Donation to St. Matthew’s House, in addition to veterans, medical, and education programming support.
“Capital Wealth Advisors has been a staple within the Naples and Collier County community for nearly 20 years. We’re actively engaged, with our finger on the pulse of what makes this community a special place to live, work, and raise a family,” said William Bill Beynon. “Collectively, as a community, we’re working towards a common goal of support for those families and individuals in need. Our CWA team is committed to the community. Often, the little things we do, make the greatest impact. Through programming and support of various community initiatives, we go a little further, try a little harder – putting more hands together, making a bigger difference in those around us. We’re proud of the work we’re afforded the opportunity to do with and for the community.”
About Capital Wealth Advisors
Since 2004, Capital Wealth Advisors has experienced growth in its’ asset management and risk management divisions. With over 45 professionals in Naples, Florida and both Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina, Capital Wealth Advisors has clients in over 40 states, achieving national recognition for its work through a foundation built upon solid relationships, commitment, and a willingness to embrace opportunity.
