Capital Wealth Advisors proactively seeking to improve quality of life through community engaged initiatives

William Bill Beynon, president and chief executive officer of Capital Wealth Advisors Capital Wealth Advisors, achieving national recognition though a foundation built upon solid relationships, commitment, and a willingness to embrace opportunity.

For almost 20 years, Capital Wealth Advisors has taken the lead in focused charitable support – advancing community initiatives

Through programming and support of various community initiatives, we go a little further, try a little harder – putting more hands together, making a bigger difference in those around us.” — William Bill Beynon