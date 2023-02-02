Lori Werner accepted into Forbes Agency Council
Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, has been accepted into the 2023 Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Lori Werner was vetted and selected by a review committee at Forbes based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Lori Werner into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Forbes Agency Council, Lori has been invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert marketing and business insights in original articles on Forbes.com, and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
In addition to publishing on Forbes.com, Lori will be connecting and collaborating with other respected business executives in a private forum exclusive to Forbes Council members.
“I’m extremely honored to be selected by Forbes to be a part of the Agency Council this year. As a business leader and marketer, it's imperative to be part of a community that is dedicated to advancing our industry and staying on top of the latest marketing trends,” Lori said. “Sharing my knowledge and experience is a passion of mine, so this is also an excellent opportunity for me to help other business owners and the Forbes readership by teaching some of the marketing strategies that work well for our physician clients at Medical Marketing Whiz.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT LORI WERNER & MEDICAL MARKETING WHIZ
Lori Werner is an accomplished marketing executive and founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. Known for her high energy, creativity, and results-driven marketing strategies, Lori’s passion for marketing and practice development inspired her to create a marketing agency unlike any other, with a focus on women’s health and growing in-office procedures. Clients include private practice OBGYN, Urogynecology, and Functional Medicine doctors who want to grow services such as intimate wellness, hormones, and minimally invasive surgery.
Under Lori’s leadership, Medical Marketing Whiz has been recognized as a leader in the healthcare marketing space, including 2022 Best Women’s Health Marketing Agency by the International Society of Cosmetic gynecology, 2021 Top 10 Healthcare Marketing Agency in Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine, 2021 DotCom Magazine Impact Award, and 2021-22 Great Places to Work. The company was also named to Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing companies in the midwest for 2022. Additionally, Lori Werner was recently honored at the 2022 Marketing 2.0 Conference for an Outstanding Leadership Award in the field of marketing and as a 2022 Enterprising Woman of the Year Recipient.
