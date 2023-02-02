Jill Krutick to Debut Solo Museum Exhibition: Coral Beliefs at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
Exhibition Opens February 23, 2023 and Continues until August 6, 2023 with an Opening Reception Planned on June 9th from 5 - 7 PM
The centerpiece is an 85-foot long, 25-panel monumental work, "Coral Beliefs," which captures both the exquisite beauty and the unprecedented tribulations faced by coral reefs around the world today.”HAMILTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American artist Jill Krutick will open a solo exhibition, Coral Beliefs, comprised of her richly embellished abstract paintings influenced by her passion for the underwater world at the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum on February 23, 2023. The show will continue through August 6, 2023. A reception will be held to celebrate the exhibition on June 9, 2023 from 5– 7pm at the Ancient Sculpture Museum. A special exhibition catalog will be produced as part of the world premiere of Krutick’s work.
Krutick has cultivated a unique artistic technique in which she combines abstract expressionism and color field painting with a narrative component. Her approach to painting is influenced by her eco-adventures and underwater experiences as a certified scuba diver. Krutick says, “Traveling through all the colors in a rainbow, 'Coral Beliefs' is not just a statement about the urgent need to preserve fragile coral reefs but it is also a philosophical expression of my art practice, which is defined by inclusivity, collaboration, and networking.”
The centerpiece of the main gallery at the museum show is a near 85-foot long, 25-panel monumental work called "Coral Beliefs," which captures both the exquisite beauty and the unprecedented tribulations faced by coral reefs around the world today. Krutick will attend Pyramid Hill's annual celebration of Art & Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to feature Coral Beliefs as part of a day full of environmentally focused events, participatory art activities, and other special exhibitions.
Executive Director, Bryan W. Knicely, adds, “We at Pyramid Hill are thrilled to host Jill Krutick’s Coral Beliefs at our Museum. Krutick has captured her extraordinary experiences in forms that fully immerse visitors into the underwater world of coral reefs. Full of life and meaning, Coral Beliefs is a remarkable collection with unparalleled colors, textures, and value. We are certain our visitors will enjoy the experience of this exhibition and the opportunities for discussion that will follow." Krutick will also exhibit 36 watercolor paintings titled “Contours of the Earth,” which examine the post-apocalyptic imagined shapes of the world after the effects of climate change. Another notable painting is “The Coral Reef,” a 6 x 12 foot six-panel work, which explodes with color and sculptural elements.
About Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
Pyramid Hill is a nonprofit sculpture park over 300-acres in size with a permanent collection of over 70 monumental outdoor sculptures displayed in a landscape of rolling hills, meadows, lakes, and hiking trails. Pyramid Hill's mission is to bring people to art in nature, aligning precisely with the earth-centered content and sublime visual form of Coral Beliefs. The Park also features an Ancient Sculpture Museum that displays Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian and Egyptian antiquities dating to 1550 BCE. The Museum Gallery hosts exhibitions by local, regional, and national artists.
About Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick (b. 1962) is an American contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had multiple solo museum shows and scores of group exhibitions both throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her work is in private and public collections as well as the permanent collections of several museums including the Coral Springs Museum of Art in Florida; Yellowstone Museum of Art in Montana; The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts in Virginia; and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive, board member and top-ranked Wall Street equity analyst, Ms. Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. Painting emerged as her greatest passion, which she now pursues full time in her Westchester, New York studio.
This exhibition is made possible by the generosity of the Harry T Wilks Family Foundation, ArtsWave, and the Hamilton Community Foundation.
