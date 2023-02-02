Buggyra ZM Racing team's successes and struggles at the Dakar Rally were watched by millions of fans around the world
Buggyra ZM Racing's biggest entry ever across different categories at the 2023 Dakar Rally attracted a huge interest on social media.TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In total, Buggyra entered three trucks in the main event and one in the Dakar Classic as well as two Buggyra Can-Ams in the T3 Light Prototype category for the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally which took place from 31 December to 15 January in Saudi Arabia.
The world's toughest long-distance rally tested the strengths of all crews. And fans could watch the successes and struggles of all six Buggyra entries not just on-site but also follow them closely on social media. The team provided an unprecedented access behind the scenes to which he impressive global reach is testament.
An incredible 131.2 million people watched Buggyra on TV, and followed their endeavours in the print and digital media as well as on social media. The reach was global, with the China accounting for 29%, followed by Saudi Arabia with 15% and Czechia wtih 15%.
In TV broadcasting alone, Buggyra‘s content accounted for more than 170 hours. By comparison, that's the equivalent of almost one hundred feature films.
During the event, over 8.200 articles about Buggyra ZM Racing were published both in print and online. This included coverage in the Czech Republic as well as prestigious publications from France, Germany, the Middle East, and China.
On social media, all accounts associated with Buggyra or its individual members totaled for almost 1.4 million views of which the official team accounts (727.800) and the social media accounts of driver Aliyyah Koloc (460.500) made the largest part.
There was also great interest in Buggyra Racing‘s videos. Druing the Dakar, the team posted a total of 83 across all platforms. Together they collected over40 million views which translates to an average of 483.000 views per video. Some videos achieved a much bigger reach though. For example, the "Tatra woodcutter" video was seen by three million people on TikTok. Buggyra's most viewed video on Instagram was seen by 2.1 million people and by 1.1 million people on the official Dakar social media.
Thank you to everyone who enjoyed the Dakar Rally with us through social media and networks and we are already looking forward to the next edition of this great adventure!
