Governor Mills Announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to Continue Services with $200,000 Grant from Northeast Delta Dental

Governor Janet Mills announced today that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network (MVDN) will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them.

“I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible generosity, which will allow this program to continue providing vital dental services to veterans across Maine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “My Administration is committed to doing all we can to serve and honor our servicemembers, and this partnership is critical to their overall health and wellbeing. Thank you to Northeast Delta Dental and all of our participating clinics.” “We are committed to honoring those who served by helping to close the gap in access to dental care for veterans in Maine,” said Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. “Thanks to the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services for enabling us to carry out our mission of advancing the significant role oral health plays in overall wellness for all members of our community, especially those without access to these vital resources.”

Governor Mills launched the Maine Veterans Dental Network in 2021 in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental, participating non-profit dental clinics, the state’s Dental Teaching Schools, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). The Network is intended to serve as an oral health safety net for Maine’s veterans and is operated on a first come, first serve basis until the grant funding runs out.

The Network began providing services in 2021 with an initial grant of $35,000 from Northeast Delta Dental. In 2022, Northeast Delta Dental provided a $100,000 grant to allow the Veteran’s Dental Network to continue its services. This year’s $200,000 grant doubles last year’s.

“We are thrilled,” Maine Bureau of Veteran’s Services Director David Richmond said. “Northeast Delta Dental’s unwavering support of Maine’s veterans has been paramount to the success of the MVDN. The need for veterans to be able to access oral healthcare is a real issue and this program serves as a lifeline to those services.”

With this new funding, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) will reach out to the 232 veterans who sought dental services in 2022 before the funds were exhausted and then will work with new applicants in 2023.

“In 2022, the Bureau provide comprehensive dental services for 357 veterans who qualified for the program. For many of them, this was their first time accessing oral health care since they had discharged from the military. Providing dental care to veterans is a common sense, overall preventative health care measure that needs more attention,” said Sarah Sherman, Director of Strategic Partnerships for MBVS and Founder of the Network. “If you are interested in supporting the Maine Veteran’s Dental Network, donations can be made directly to the dental clinics themselves and the funds will be earmarked for veterans to receive direct services.”

To qualify for the MVDN, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a Maine resident.

Not 100% service-connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Cannot afford to pay for dental care out of pocket.

Does not have dental insurance.

Must submit a DD-214 that shows an Honorable or General Under Honorable conditions discharge.

For National Guard Only – Served on Active Duty (other than for training).

The Network has 22 non-profit dental clinics, FQHCs, and Maine Dental Teaching Schools participating, including: Lincoln County Dental (Wiscasset); Kennebec Valley Family Dentistry (Augusta); Waterville Community Dental; the UNE Dental Clinic (Portland); the UMA Dental Clinic (Bangor); Katahdin Valley Health Center (Houlton, Patten, Ashland, Brownville, and Millinocket); Greater Portland Health; St. Croix Regional Family Health Center (Princeton); Eastport Health Care (Eastport); Fish River Rural Health (Fort Kent, Madawaska, and Eagle Lake); Community Dental (Biddeford, Portland, Farmington, and Lewiston), Mainely Teeth (Portland and mobile dental clinic), and Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor).

Veterans who are interested may apply online by visiting: www.maine.gov/governor/mills/veteransdental

Any questions or requests for re-connection should be directed via email to MVDN.mainebvs@maine.gov or by phone at 207-287-6836 if the veteran does not have computer access.