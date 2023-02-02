BARZ & Beats Cypher Competition is Seeking Top MCs and Producers
Redman is a popular American rapper, DJ, record producer, and actor, who will serve as a judge for the BARZ & Beats Cypher Competition on February 10th and host his own "Redman's Day" on February 11th at Consumption Park.
Red Coral is the title sponsor who will be streaming all the live performances related to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop celebration at Consumption Park.
Consumption Park is kicking off the first-of-its-kind festival with the 4:20 BARZ & Beats Cypher Competition presented by Redman and Red Coral Universe
We’re kicking off Consumption Park on February 10th by honoring the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and paying tribute to the artists, producers, and the culture as a whole.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there may be an ongoing rumble about which is most authentic (East Coast vs West Coast), there is no argument that 2023 is an important anniversary of hip hop. In the Bronx in 1973, DJ Kool Herc entertained neighbors and friends with a new technique involving two turntables; Hip Hop was born. People can read about its history online or watch cable documentaries about it. But they will be able to be a part of a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop on February 10-12, 2023, at the Phoenix Event Center located at 2209 N 99th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the finals of the BARZ & Beats Cypher Competition. Right now (until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, February 7) producers and MCs are invited to make their submissions.
— Lawrence "Red" McIntosh
The Barz & Beats Cypher Competition at 4:20 PM on February 10 will be a highlight of the 50th Anniversary and the Consumption Park Big Game weekend. From the Producer of Belly and New Jersey Drive, will come a streaming series hosted by Redman and featuring some of the most successful and respected artists and producers in the Hip-Hop industry, who are setting out to find the best performer/producer duo in America. The winner of the Red Coral BARZ & Beats National Competition will receive prizes including a $250,000 cash prize!
On February 10, 2023, MCs and producers will be competing to be the top “Barz” MC and the top “Beats” Producer at Consumption Park. Contest judges Redman, and A-List Producer BlackNailz will select the top 4 BARZ and Beats from the submissions. The top "beats" Producers will be paired with the top "BARZ" MCs. Then teams will compete LIVE on Consumption Park’s UEP Main Stage in a two (2) round competition, including the semi-final round leading to the head-to-head final competition.
The winner of Red Coral's BARZ & Beats Cypher will split a $2500 cash prize purse, courtesy of Eureka Vapes, receive lifetime VIP weekend passes to Consumption Park and an automatic spot in the upcoming National BARZ & Beats Competition Series.
Artists looking to compete in the contest need to hurry and submit their BARZ and Beats between Thursday, January 26 and Tuesday, February 7 at 11:59 PM at BARZ Cypher Registration.
Consumption Park Founder Lawrence "Red" McIntosh says "We’re kicking off Consumption Park by honoring the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and paying tribute to the artists, producers, and the culture as a whole." This special concert and competition are just the start of the unique and exciting Big Game weekend at Consumption Park, the first mega pop-up entertainment, cannabis, and sports festival. People can learn more about the activities on Instagram (@consumptionpark), and tickets are available now here online.
Denise Meridith
World's Best Connectors/Consumption Park
+1 602-763-9900
media@denisemeridith.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram