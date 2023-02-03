Zühlke names Nhan Quy Tran as Country Lead for Global Delivery Centre in Vietnam

Nhan Quy Tran, Country Lead, Zühlke Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke — a global innovation service provider, announces the appointment of Nhan Quy Tran as Country Lead for its Global Delivery Centre in Vietnam.

Quy will lead the location's further growth and development as a Global Delivery Centre to offer best-in-class services to clients in the region and across the globe.

Quy joined Zühlke in October 2021 as General Manager, bringing over 16 years of extensive leadership experience in agile software development and technical project management. Prior to Zühlke, Quy was Head of Delivery Unit at ELCA Vietnam with responsibility for running and growing the delivery unit of more than 100 employees, building up talented teams to deliver innovative solutions with added values for customers.

Quy takes over the role from Nils Weinzierl, who was instrumental in the early setup of the Vietnam location. Appointed as Head of Practices for Software Excellence in Asia, Nils will transition into his new role of leading the practice unit, building competencies, and achieving delivery excellence for clients within the region.

Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group, commented, “As our first Global Delivery Centre in the region, Zühlke Vietnam underscores our long-term strategy and ambition in Asia, enabling us to offer more flexibility on business scale and delivery capability across borders. We are confident that Quy’s experience and vision together with the well-established team in the local market will be invaluable in helping us set higher standards in attracting regional talents and strengthening our global services to deliver impactful client value.”

Commenting on his new role, Quy said, “Vietnam is uniquely positioned as Southeast Asia’s emerging tech hub. I look forward to working with our talented team, partners and clients to scale operations and deliver outstanding services to our growing client base.”