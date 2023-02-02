The Gateway Disabled Ski Program Receives $40,000 Grant from The Hartford

Skiing is skiing regardless of how you do it. The adaptive ski equipment we were able to purchase with The Hartford grant through Move United increases our ability to provide equitable services.”
— Bob Kristoff, president of The Gateway Disabled Ski Program
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gateway Disabled Ski Program, a non-profit organization based in St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $40,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled The Gateway Disabled Ski Program, a member of the Move United network to purchase new sit skis, ski bikes, snow sliders and hand-held outriggers allowing more adaptive athletes to achieve their goals and enjoy snow sports. The Hartford also surprised adaptive athlete Bryn Adams, age 15, with a custom-fit sit ski that will allow her to further pursue her recreational goals.

“Skiing is skiing regardless of how you do it. The adaptive ski equipment we were able to purchase with The Hartford grant through Move United increases our ability to provide equitable services, eliminate ableism and demonstrate to the world that all people can learn to ski, achieve their goals, and share in the fun,” said Bob Kristoff, president of The Gateway Disabled Ski Program. “We at The Gateway Disabled Ski Program are honored to be a participating member of Move United and grateful for their support and the support of The Hartford.”

The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to adaptive sports organizations nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series, and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United.

