Valentine's Day idea--Permanent Jewelry is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Expression of Love and Admiration
Permanent jewelry artists using the Sunstone Orion mPulse welder to place a permanent jewelry chain.
Talented Artists, fun jewelry, and micro welders create a new experience and tradition
Couples celebrating their relationship on Valentine’s Day can go to a local permanent jewelry artist who can show them different types of chains with various metals and designs.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For people wanting to share their love on Valentine’s Day, permanent jewelry may provide a very fun and meaningful experience. Local permanent jewelry artists can help couples find the perfect precious metal chain or other piece of jewelry and permanently attach it to a wrist, ankle, or other body location with a quick, simple, and safe weld of links with a micro welder.
— --Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders
TikTok and other social media networks have increased the popularity of permanent jewelry across the U.S. and around the world. It is a new and unique trend providing a meaningful experience for many people—an experience as unique as the individual getting the permanent jewelry.
Couples celebrating their relationship on Valentine’s Day can go to a local permanent jewelry artist who can show them different types of chains with various metals and designs. Once the jewelry piece is decided, the artist takes measurements then utilizes an Orion micro-welder to weld links together making the jewelry permanent. The whole process takes about 10 minutes per person. The individual experience can be quite enjoyable, but for couples or groups of friends, the experience becomes memorable.
Interest in permanent jewelry continues to grow with some statistics showing a growth rate of more than 1,000% over the past year based on Internet search rates.
“People have a great experience with permanent jewelry,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “When people see what permanent jewelry is, what it can represent, everyone wants one. It represents something differently for each person—that’s what makes it so enjoyable.”
Permanent jewelry is made possible by talented artists using micro welders to make a small weld of two links to hold the jewelry. Sunstone Welders is the leading manufacturer of Orion permanent jewelry welders—necessary technology for permanent jewelry artists to provide the beautiful permanent jewelry people desire in a safe and professional manner.
For those interested in becoming a provider of permanent jewelry, Sunstone provides everything artists need to start a small business or add to their current business. For a small investment of about $2,500 to $4,000 that includes an Orion mPulse welder, and all needed tools, artists can potentially add significantly to their revenue stream. Permanent Jewelry makes a great business or side-hustle for women entrepreneurs. Artists can also access an assortment of precious metal chains from Sunstone to use in their new business.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC is a micro welding expert and designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
Cory Maloy
Maloy PR
+1 801-319-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Sunstone Welders provides a variety of permanent jewelry chains. See the chain of the week.