LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER HOSTS GUT HEALTH EXPERT

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) Grand Rounds (LMGR) will feature the renowned gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, MD on Tues, Feb 21, 7:30 EST.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), as part of its innovative Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (LMGR), will feature the renowned gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI as guest panelist at its presentation on Tuesday, February 21, 7:30 EST. Dr. Bulsiewicz, along with a panel of other distinguished medical experts, will give advice on a case of life-threatening liver failure.

LMGR is an interactive Zoom webinar that gives health professionals everywhere the opportunity to learn from experienced clinicians how principles of lifestyle change can help patients even in dire medical situations. Any health professional may register here and will receive one free continuing medical education (CME) credit. A recording of the Zoom webinar will later be posted on RLMI’s YouTube channel.

ABOUT WILL BULSIEWICZ, MD, MSCI

Dr. Bulsiewicz, known as "Dr. B" @TheGutHealthMD, is the New York Times bestselling author of Fiber Fueled and The Fiber Fueled Cookbook; an award-winning gastroenterologist; and an internationally recognized gut health expert. He has dedicated his life to learning how to heal the gut from the inside out. Dr. Bulsiewicz completed a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University, an MD from Georgetown University, and a master's in clinical investigation from Northwestern University. He was the chief medical resident at Northwestern and the chief gastroenterology fellow at University of North Carolina, and received the highest award given by both his residency and fellowship.

ABOUT LIFESTYLE MEDICINE GRAND ROUNDS (LMGR)

In the format of Grand Rounds familiar to every physician, RLMI has joined with IHA, a Trinity health system based in Michigan, to enable clinicians everywhere to consider cases from the perspective of Lifestyle Medicine (LM), which focuses on lifestyle measures like plant-based diet and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. Each month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of LM experts in a Zoom meeting. Panelists have included well-known experts in the field such as Michael Greger, MD, Neal Barnard, MD, George Guthrie, MD, Michael Klaper, MD, and John McDougall, MD.

Launched in November 2021, LMGR provides valuable education and support to clinicians seeking to learn about Lifestyle Medicine and incorporate it in their practice. It is open to all health care providers, not just medical professionals, with the goal of reaching both seasoned LM practitioners and those new to the field. The free webinar has been approved for continuing medical education (CME) credit: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit TM. Upcoming sessions are open for registration here.

Webinars are recorded and previous sessions may be viewed on the RLMI YouTube channel.
Case ideas and other suggestions may be sent to grandrounds@roclifemed.org.

ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP), all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @roclifemed.

About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. Headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, RLMI is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the PIVIO program (formerly CHIP), all certified by ACLM. The Institute also offers free CME courses for eligible medical practitioners, such as Jumpstarting Health (up to 24 CMEs), Lift (up to 10 CMEs), and monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (1 CME)

