MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited Demonstrate 112Gpbs Interconnect Performance at DesignCon 2023
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the growing market need for high-speed data transmissions, MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited (JAE) have joined forces at DesignCon 2023 to show case cutting-edge interconnect solutions at 112 Gbps/lane at JAE’s booth 1139.
The demo sees MultiLane’s 3-in-1 112Gbps/lane BERT, TDR, and DSO – the ML4035 – capturing a PAM4 eye of a full-rate signal driven through JAE’s 112Gbps interconnect solution all while displaying the DUTs insertion loss, showing solid performance from the interconnects.
"The ML4035's versatility is truly remarkable and it's great to see our partners like JAE put it to good use," said Elias Khoury, Product Line Manager at MultiLane. "Its multifaceted capabilities simplify high-volume testing in production and allow for in-depth evaluations of innovative products like JAE's 112G interconnect solution.”
About MultiLane:
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services. For more information, please visit www.multilaneinc.com
About JAE:
JAE has been a leader in connector technology for over 65 years and maintain the status globally through the various emerging electronics industries. Among supplying solutions for a majority of markets, JAE specializes in high-speed connectors, ideal for high-performance computing and portable electronics, as well as connectors for various automotive applications including cable assemblies for infotainment and ADAS applications.
