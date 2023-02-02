MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited Demonstrate 112Gpbs Interconnect Performance at DesignCon 2023

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the growing market need for high-speed data transmissions, MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited (JAE) have joined forces at DesignCon 2023 to show case cutting-edge interconnect solutions at 112 Gbps/lane at JAE’s booth 1139.

The demo sees MultiLane’s 3-in-1 112Gbps/lane BERT, TDR, and DSO – the ML4035 – capturing a PAM4 eye of a full-rate signal driven through JAE’s 112Gbps interconnect solution all while displaying the DUTs insertion loss, showing solid performance from the interconnects.

"The ML4035's versatility is truly remarkable and it's great to see our partners like JAE put it to good use," said Elias Khoury, Product Line Manager at MultiLane. "Its multifaceted capabilities simplify high-volume testing in production and allow for in-depth evaluations of innovative products like JAE's 112G interconnect solution.”

About MultiLane:

MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services. For more information, please visit www.multilaneinc.com

About JAE:

JAE has been a leader in connector technology for over 65 years and maintain the status globally through the various emerging electronics industries. Among supplying solutions for a majority of markets, JAE specializes in high-speed connectors, ideal for high-performance computing and portable electronics, as well as connectors for various automotive applications including cable assemblies for infotainment and ADAS applications.

LinkedIn

Marketing Department
MultiLane
+1 510-573-6388
email us here

You just read:

MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited Demonstrate 112Gpbs Interconnect Performance at DesignCon 2023

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marketing Department
MultiLane
+1 510-573-6388
Company/Organization
MultiLane
48521 Warm Springs Blvd. Suite 310
Fremont, California, 94539
United States
+15105736388
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MultiLane is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, ACCs, DACs, AOCs, AECs, backplane cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards.

More From This Author
MultiLane and Bizlink Demonstrate the Validity of Active Copper at 800G in DesignCon 2023 Collaboration
MultiLane and Japan Aviation Electronics Limited Demonstrate 112Gpbs Interconnect Performance at DesignCon 2023
MultiLane and Spirent Showcase 800G Ecosystem Maturity from R&D to Deployment at DesignCon 2023
View All Stories From This Author