Excel Legacy Group Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Of course, it’s about efficient business, but ultimately ESOPs are about people thriving.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second anniversary of the Excel Legacy Group’s trusted and respected employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) excellence, is also a reflection of caring about people.

A dynamic fact of contemporary business life, an ESOP is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company, in the form of shares of stock. The ESOP concept encourages employees to be productive because the company’s success ultimately translates into financial rewards. ESOPs also help staff feel more valued and appreciated.

From the beginning, ESOPs were a perfect fit for Patti Plough’s private and career lifetime of caring about people. What people need and what’s best for working people. “It appealed to me because ESOPs give workers skin in the game,’ says the upbeat and personable President and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG). “With an ESOP, the company’s future is in its hands. What could be more empowering?”

It is a second anniversary which recognizes the more than 75 years of skill and trusted expertise of ELG consultants, attorneys, and financial professionals working with ESOPs. “Our depth and breadth of experience set us apart from other ESOP consulting companies,” she adds with enthusiastic pride.

The anniversary also marks a solid achievement. The ELG professionals have developed effective and customized ESOPs for companies across several industries, and completed many ESOP-related transactions.

For the Excel Legacy Group, LLC, although ESOPs are all business, they are also efficient, personal----and they are personalized. “We help explore the appropriate size, structure, and financing terms, among other areas of the ESOP plan,” she explains. “It ensures the feasibility of a successful transaction and it also models how the customized ESOP will impact the company, the selling owners, and the employees.”

Of course, the legalities of ESOPs are important. The Excel Legacy Group’s legal professionals have the skills and the expertise to customize the ESOP when it comes to helping owners balance their needs with those of the company and its employees, creating successful and sustainable employee ownership outcomes.

“When you get right down to it,” Plough notes, “it’s all about caring about what’s best for people. Especially those who have worked hard to make an organization successful.”

For more information, please visit excellegacygroup.com/blog and excellegacygroup.com/about

###

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com