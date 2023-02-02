Data2Cloud and PowerDMARC Expand Operations in Oman
PowerDMARC signs with Data2Cloud to expand operations in Muscat and continue its commitment toward providing email security and authentication services.MUSCAT, OMAN, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data2Cloud and PowerDMARC announced the expansion of their partnership in Oman. The two companies have signed an agreement to continue the journey they began two years ago, aiming to strengthen email security and provide exceptional email authentication services to businesses and government entities in Oman.
Data2Cloud is a cloud marketplace offering digital solutions and data center services to empower businesses in Oman and across the region. This partnership with PowerDMARC, a leading provider of DMARC and email authentication managed services including but not limited to SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI, will change email safety in an environment where security becomes increasingly paramount.
The collaboration has already resulted in a range of innovative solutions that have helped organizations in Oman secure their emails and protect valuable data, and this new service will continue to enhance such security in the future.
The renewal agreement was signed on 1st of February, 2023, at the Data2Cloud office in Muscat. The expansion of the partnership is a significant step for both companies, and they are excited about the opportunities it presents for the future.
“This partnership enables both companies to cater to the growing need for high-end email security services,” said Asaad Al Said, CEO of Data2Cloud. “We will continue our journey that started two years back to provide cutting-edge email solutions and security services to companies across Oman. This is just one small part of the transformative digital services we provide to organizations of all sizes.”
"Data2Cloud has been a valuable partner for us and we are excited to take our partnership to the next level," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "We look forward to continuing to work together to provide the best email authentication solutions and services to our clients in Oman."
About Data2Cloud
Data2Cloud is a local Cloud Service Provider in Oman and serves regional and global customers through their comprehensive end-to-end ICT services and solutions including but not limited to IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS from a state-of-the-art data center in Oman. We enable Governments and large enterprises to deliver smart solutions, increase their profitability, and protect their infrastructure against increasing cyber security threats.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a US-based email authentication SaaS platform provider that assembles a complete collection of protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT on a single scalable interface, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is a multi-tenant DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready platform. PowerDMARC is SOC2 Type 2, ISO27001:2013 certified and listed on UK Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 13 digital marketplace.
PowerDMARC is trusted by thousands of Organizations and governments including fortune 100, with more than 400+ partners worldwide and 1000+ customers worldwide. For more information visit https://powerdmarc.com
