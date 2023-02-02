Switzerland triumphs at the iSuccess Award in Dubai: Christopher Aleo and Livio Helfer honoured
EINPresswire.com/ -- Watches and banks have been part of the Swiss tradition for centuries: the Swiss have always dominated in these fields and this tradition continues to this day, thanks to the ability to innovate and the courage of the new generation of entrepreneurs.
And at the iSuccess Award event in the beautiful surroundings of Dubai, two excellencies in these fields were honoured: Christopher Aleo, CEO of the iSwiss deposit bank, and Livio Helfer, founder of Helfer Watch.
Livio Helfer has a long experience as artistic director of Piaget: experience and passion that he decided to put to good use when he created Helfer Watch. The company represents one of the most interesting niches in the Swiss watchmaking scene.
Helfer Watch produces exclusive models with a modern, luxurious design and guaranteed technical precision. These are one-of-a-kind models, where modern design is admirably combined with classic shapes and high-precision technology.
The company's headquarters are in Neuchatel: and this is no coincidence, because this very canton is famous for its traditional watch production, so much so that it is home to several museums and specialised schools for watchmakers.
And if Helfer Watch represents excellence in the field of watches, iSwiss holds this title in the field of finance: the Swiss company has become a leader in the securitisation sector, with several successfully completed transactions, and will soon expand its field of activity even further.
In fact, the bank led by Christopher Aleo will soon launch its app, available worldwide, which will allow the opening of current accounts and operations in the credit sector. A new way of conceiving banking services, no longer limited by physical locations and rigid office hours, but accessible 24 hours a day and from anywhere in the world. A true revolution, which aims to broaden the range of users of financial services as much as possible.
A finance 2.0 that sees iSwiss as one of the most important players on the market, able to compete on equal terms even with 'traditional' banking giants.
The iSwiss Group operates in Europe and also beyond these borders: iSwiss holds several financial and banking licences in non-European states. A march towards success that does not seem destined to stop and that helps to uphold the Swiss tradition of excellence in credit institutions.
