How HoduSoft helps CPaaS companies in United States to bring innovative UC products

HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.

The collaboration with a US-based CPaaS solution provider enables HoduSoft to provide its array of business communication solutions in the rising US markets. The collaboration is in line with HoduSoft’s vision of expanding and servicing customers in diverse geographies across the globe. Over the years, HoduSoft has built a suite of innovative products and it presently offers the following products:

HoduCC – Call Center Software: The sophisticated call center software is designed for contemporary businesses. Equipped with state-of-the-art features and tools, it can optimize and streamline call center operations.

HoduCC – Contact Center Software: The omnichannel contact center software can handle a wide range of communication channels and enable agents to deliver superior customer experiences.

HoduPBX – IP PBX Software: This is extremely feature-rich and cost-effective software that enables businesses to make high-quality and reliable calls at excellent prices.

HoduBlast – Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software: This advanced automated software is packed with cutting-edge features that enhance a business’s reach in just a few clicks.

Speaking on the company’s foray into the US, HoduSoft’s Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said, “HoduSoft is delighted to partner with renowned US-based CPaaS service providers such as Signalmash. Over the years, we have specially designed our products to suit the needs of American companies and have emerged as the maker of quality business communication software and a market leader in the space. We are confident of creating robust synergies and benefit from the complementary strengths in the unified communications space.”

“Our innovative unified communication products are not only enabling businesses to expand customer outreach but also helping companies to plan and assign specific tasks to specific agents, deliver real-time feedback and analytical reports, as well as identify special training needs. Our products are extremely compatible with remote work and enable our clients to connect with their agents from anywhere in the world,” he added.

About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an Ahmedabad-based unified communications software provider that creates world-class communication products for all sizes of companies at unmatched prices. Founded in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the fastest-growing business communication solutions providers in the world today. The company’s HoduCC contact center software was listed by SoftwareSuggest as the ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’ It also got featured in the GetApp index as the Category Leader for Predictive Dialer software as well as in the Gartner list as the Category Leader and Front Runner in the call recording category. Capterra also ranked the company’s Predictive Dialer software among its emerging favorites based on popularity and user ratings.

How HoduSoft helps CPaaS companies in United States to bring innovative UC products

