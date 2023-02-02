D&B Properties Launches Investments & Advisory Division Amid Increased Demand
Award-winning real estate company D&B Properties is now offering Investments & Advisory services to enable investors to maximize financial profitability.DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning real estate company D&B Properties is now offering Investments & Advisory services, designed to enable investors and stakeholders to maximize financial profitability across booming sectors in Dubai.
D&B Investments & Advisory connects clients with the most lucrative investment funds and business stakes that Dubai has to offer. RERA-licensed professionals aid investors generate the desired ROI based on the industry most-sustainably suited to the portfolio.
Ahmed Fdil, Director of D&B Investments & Advisory brings over two decades experience to the role, an extensive real estate portfolio and consortium of investors. “The Dubai government continues to maintain an incredibly attractive city for investors to settle, with reduced tac rates, ease of residency, quick trade license processing, world-class business culture and infrastructure. D&B Investors & Advisory has been created to offer the highest quality and most profitable real estate investments available. We provide our clients with access to exclusive real estate projects, priceless knowledge of the market and a commitment to delivering exceptional returns on all investments," says Fdil.
The new division is focused on projects including residential and commercial bulk units, full buildings, plots, factories, businesses and equities for sale, joint ventures, hospitality, healthcare, and the education sector.
D&B Investments & Advisory offers investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI’s) in Dubai opportunities to enter new markets with confidence and without risk or complication. Using cutting-edge research and data analysis, investors can make informed decisions based on current trends in real estate performance.
The launch of D&B Investments & Advisory marks a milestone for D&B Properties, propelling the company into exciting new territory within real estate investing in Dubai. Backed by a multitude of senior-level industry experts and a commitment to excellence, D&B Investments & Advisory is the premier choice for real estate and business investments in Dubai.
– Ends –
About D&B Properties
With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals.
Follow D&B Properties on:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai
D&B
D&B Properties
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube