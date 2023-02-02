Athletes Will Not Be the Only Honorees during Big Game Week
A distinguished group of Arizona Game Changers will be honored at the Super Luxe Rooftop Experience on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
During Big Game weekend, on February 11, 2023, Arizona Game Changer heroes in business, politics, entertainment, and sports will be honored in Phoenix.
I am honored to be considered among this impressive group of leaders, who have done so much to help others in our community.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenicians are bracing for the onslaught of fanatical Philadelphia and Kansas City fans that will be descending on the city starting this upcoming weekend. There will be many parties, concerts and other activities, throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, celebrating the Eagles' and Chiefs' great players and seasons. But February is also Black History Month. The celebrations at The Super Luxe Rooftop Experience on February 11, 2023, will pause to take the time to recognize a diverse group of local community leaders at the Arizona Game Changers Awards.
The awardees will include leaders from sports, music, business, and media. Arizona Game Changers 2023 include Alton Mason Jr (Super Star Model), Brandon Howard (Platinum Recording Artist), Richie Evans (Recording Artist), Super Snake (Media Personality), Mechelle Tucker (Entrepreneur), Council OD Harris (Politician/Advocate), Ann Meyers Drysdale (VP of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury), Jerome Daniels (NFL), Donovan McNabb (NFL), Leslie D. Hale (Business Woman), Steven Hunter (NBA), Bridget Pettis (Humanitarian/WNBA), Frank Sanders (NFL), and AC Caswell (NFL).
Mechelle Tucker, a popular event planner and entrepreneur, who is one of the organizers of the Super Luxe Rooftop Experience and the Touch Down LVII Glam, Grooming & Pop-Up Shop during Big Game Weekend, and Founder of 1st Class Consultant. She says, “I am honored to be considered among this impressive group of leaders, who have done so much to help others in our community.”
The Game Changer ceremony and a Charity Fashion show will be held from 1 to 3 PM on the roof of Life Time at 2850 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, Arizona, during the Rap Snacks Presents OOWEE FEST (11 AM-5 PM) on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The goal of these events is to raise funds and shine a light on local charities and bring together affluent individuals to network and support the philanthropy community. The philanthropic focus is on local charitable organizations, such as The Vantasy Project, The Rise & Dream Foundation, Million Dollar Mingle Charities, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Mechelle Cares Foundation.
Other events on February 11 on the roof of Life Time include a Million Dollar Mingle Networking Mixer (7:00 PM – 8:30 PM) and the Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Rooftop Party (8:30 PM – 12:00 AM). The food and fun on the roof continue Sunday, February 12, when The Flavor Bowl is Presented by Rap Snacks from noon to 4 PM and, then the finale consists of a Big Game Celebration and Watch Party that starts at 4 PM.
Tickets for any of these events can be purchased at www.sbluxerooftopexp.com
