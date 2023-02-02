Fivestar to Present the Holy Grail of Dunks Challenge
Docuseries to Feature World’s Three Best Basketball Dunkers Competing for a $15,000 PrizeHANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports technology startup Fivestar and Team Flight Brothers have joined forces to present the “Holy Grail of Dunks,” a contest featuring the three best basketball dunkers in the world - Jonathan L. Clark IV, Isaiah Riviera, and Jordan Southerland – all competing for $15,000 to complete a double-eastbay dunk on a regulation, 10-foot rim. Considered the pinnacle of dunks, the double-eastbay has never been done on a regulation height rim.
To track this historic event, Fivestar and Team Flight Brothers will release a five-part docuseries narrated by dunk specialist, NBA dunk coach, and Team Flight Brothers owner, Chuck Millan. In it, Millan discusses the history of the double-eastbay and why it’s considered the Holy Grail of dunks. The docuseries will also follow each dunker on their training journey in pursuit of the double-eastbay and will ultimately capture one athlete’s completion of the dunk.
“The double-eastbay is part of the evolution of the dunk. This dunk is our Holy Grail and will be the most difficult dunk ever done to date,” says Millan. “We have three of the best dunkers that have ever lived committed to making this dunk. I believe it will happen sooner rather than later."
The Holy Grail of Dunks docuseries and exclusive content will be available on the Fivestar App, the world’s first and only sports highlight rating mobile app. Fivestar has also partnered with Dunk Media to share the docuseries across its social media network of more than 10 million followers.
“There’s never been a dunk contest like this before or an event presented to the world in such a way,” says Erin McNeally, CEO, Fivestar. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Team Flight Brothers and Dunk Media to bring the Holy Grail of Dunks to sports lovers everywhere, and we’re looking forward to witnessing one this incredible milestone.”
Sports agency, State of Grind’s Founder, Josh Gotthelf adds, “In 130 years of basketball, no one has successfully completed this elusive dunk. These three athletes are on the verge of making history.”
The Fivestar App offers a dedicated digital platform focused solely on sports highlights, giving athletes worldwide the opportunity to showcase their performances and have them rated by users. Designed to create a socially safe environment and employing unique algorithms to calculate both athlete and fan ratings, the Fivestar App provides a comment-free environment for users to curate sports highlights, while contributing and receiving productive feedback.
Prior to the Fivestar App, athletes relied solely on social media platforms to share their highlights, but none of them are specific to sports and most are filled with distractors and negativity. The Fivestar App tackles these challenges with a unique rating system that elevates sports highlights in an anti-bullying, supportive, interactive space, while leveling the playing field for athletes to get recognized regardless of their sport, level of play, or location.
The Fivestar App is now free to download and available on all Android and iOS devices. Search Fivestar Highlights on Google Play or the Apple App store.
ABOUT FIVESTAR APP
Fivestar App is the world’s first sports highlight rating app, allowing athletes and sports enthusiasts to share, view, and rate the best sports highlights. The app is the only digital platform focused solely on sports highlights and guarantees a positive environment with no comments allowed. Fivestar empowers athletes at all levels, across all sports, to get recognized and rated by a network of peers, fans, coaches, and pro athletes. Download the Fivestar App to experience the sports world like never before! Learn more at FivestarApp.com.
