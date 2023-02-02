Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 2, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE –

TASK FORCE REPORT AND LITIGATION OVERVIEW

New Mexico Environment Department (NMED)

Office of the State Engineer (OSE)

Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Department (EMNRD)

NM Department of Transportation (NMDOT)

Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHSEM)

NM Office of the Attorney General (AG)

1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(264) Admin Office of the District Attorneys (Gray/Semiglia)

(251-263, 265) District Attorneys (Gray/Semiglia)

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

SB 47/a DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.govThe Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday February 2, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

SB 156 STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN (STEINBORN)

SB 167 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS/WIRTH)

SB 21 PROHIBIT PRESCRIBED BURNING DURING SPRING (GRIGGS)

SB 77 NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 94 TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 200 REGIONAL WATER PROJECT PROCUREMENT (INGLE/MUÑOZ)



For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331 To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 3, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 113 EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 120 OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)

SB 131 PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES (STEWART/BRANDT)

SB 137 REQUIRE 30-MINUTE RECESS FOR SOME GRADES (NEVILLE)

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Monday, February 6, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 148 COMMUNITY & BRANCH COLLEGE HEALTH PGMS. (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 149 STUDY FREE TUITION FOR CERTAIN PROGRAMS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 177 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (HICKEY)

SB 202 SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

SB 219 COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



Friday, February 3, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after Floor Session – Room 311

SB 132 STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT (STEWART/ORTEZ)

SB 133 CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS (STEWART/JARAMILLO)

* SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)

SB 134 NO EXOTIC ANIMALS IN TRAVELING PERFORMANCES (GONZALES)

SB 136 PRC COMMISSIONER SALARIES (NEVILLE)

SB 138 MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES (NEVILLE)

SB 145 STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

SB 150 CYFD PLAN OF CARE FAILURE ASSESSMENTS (KERNAN)

SB 144 SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING (MUÑOZ)

SB 162 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TRANSITIONAL HOUSING (HAMBLEN

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Thursday, February 2, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303

DOT PRESENTATION



SB 270 NATIONAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM SCHOOLS (HEMPHILL)

SB 155 USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)

SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)

SB 258 SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Friday, February 3, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

SB 73 PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)

SB 175 OPEN PRIMARY ELECTIONS (SCHMEDES)

SJR 7 OPEN PRIMARIES & RANKED CHOICE VOTING, CA (TALLMAN)

SJR 1 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair



Thursday, February 2, 2023 – after the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

* SB 10 ADDITIONAL 2021 INCOME TAX REBATES (SHENDO/CHANDLER)

SB 41 LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES (PADILLA)

SB 45 GEOTHERMAL GROUND-COUPLED HEAT PUMP CREDIT (SOULES)

SB 46 WRONGFUL FORECLOSURE PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 48 CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

SB 204 EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS (MUÑOZ)

* SB 71/a ORGAN DONATION DISCRIMINATION (BRANDT/JONES)

SB 38 TAX CODE CHANGES (SHARER)



Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation, please click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINARhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782

meeting ID:401 128 9295.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323, (505) 986-4265

###