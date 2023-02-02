Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 2, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
     WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE –
          TASK FORCE REPORT AND LITIGATION OVERVIEW
               New Mexico Environment Department (NMED)
               Office of the State Engineer (OSE)
               Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Department (EMNRD)
               NM Department of Transportation (NMDOT)
               Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHSEM)
               NM Office of the Attorney General (AG)

1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(264) Admin Office of the District Attorneys (Gray/Semiglia)
(251-263, 265) District Attorneys (Gray/Semiglia)
(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

SB 47/a     DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES     (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3732
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.govThe Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday February 2, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311
SB 156     STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN     (STEINBORN)
SB 167     STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE     (STEFANICS/WIRTH)
SB 21     PROHIBIT PRESCRIBED BURNING DURING SPRING     (GRIGGS)
SB 77     NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 94     TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION     (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)
SB 195     WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 200     REGIONAL WATER PROJECT PROCUREMENT     (INGLE/MUÑOZ)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331 To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 3, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 113     EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 120     OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN     (POPE)
SB 131     PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES     (STEWART/BRANDT)
SB 137     REQUIRE 30-MINUTE RECESS FOR SOME GRADES     (NEVILLE)
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Monday, February 6, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 148     COMMUNITY & BRANCH COLLEGE HEALTH PGMS.     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 149     STUDY FREE TUITION FOR CERTAIN PROGRAMS     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 177     CNM VENTURE STUDIO     (HICKEY)
SB 202     SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING     (MUÑOZ)
SB 219     COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS     (MOORES/MAESTAS)
SB 227     UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES     (LOPEZ)To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 3, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after Floor Session – Room 311
SB 132     STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT     (STEWART/ORTEZ)
SB 133     CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS     (STEWART/JARAMILLO)
* SB 123     REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE     (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 134     NO EXOTIC ANIMALS IN TRAVELING PERFORMANCES     (GONZALES)
SB 136     PRC COMMISSIONER SALARIES     (NEVILLE)
SB 138     MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES     (NEVILLE)
SB 145     STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES     (MUÑOZ)
SB 150     CYFD PLAN OF CARE FAILURE ASSESSMENTS     (KERNAN)
SB 144     SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING     (MUÑOZ)
SB 162     BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TRANSITIONAL HOUSING     (HAMBLEN

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303
DOT PRESENTATION

SB 270     NATIONAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM SCHOOLS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 155     USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 25     FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND     (MUÑOZ)
SB 214     RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND     (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)
SB 258     SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES     (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 3, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SB 73     PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS     (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)
SB 175     OPEN PRIMARY ELECTIONS     (SCHMEDES)
SJR 7     OPEN PRIMARIES & RANKED CHOICE VOTING, CA     (TALLMAN)
SJR 1     STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA     (NEVILLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – after the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 22     ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS     (TALLMAN)
* SB 10     ADDITIONAL 2021 INCOME TAX REBATES (SHENDO/CHANDLER)
SB 41     LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES (PADILLA)
SB 45     GEOTHERMAL GROUND-COUPLED HEAT PUMP CREDIT (SOULES)
SB 46     WRONGFUL FORECLOSURE PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)
SB 48     CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)
SB 204     EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS     (MUÑOZ)
* SB 71/a     ORGAN DONATION DISCRIMINATION     (BRANDT/JONES)
SB 38     TAX CODE CHANGES     (SHARER)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation, please click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINARhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782
meeting ID:401 128 9295.
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323, (505) 986-4265

