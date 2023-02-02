Crack Sealing Project Continues Next Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue next week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.



Lycoming County

On Sunday, February 5 through Saturday, February 18, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Route 15 between the Route 15 and Interstate 180 interchange in the City of Williamsport and Route 3026 (Beauty's Run Road) in Old Lycoming Township.

Interstate 180 between Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township and the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township.

Route 2014 (Third Street) in the City of Williamsport.



Lycoming and Tioga Counties

On Monday, February 6 through Saturday, February 18, the contractor will be crack sealing on the following roadways during the daytime hours.

Route 15 between Buttonwood in Jackson Township and the Tioga County line.

Route 15 between the Lycoming County line and the Sebring exit in Liberty Township.



Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Kriger Construction, is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

