CoBiz's own Ben Gilbarg released A Game Changing STEAM Career App

"If our youth can't see it, they can't be it!'” — Ben Gilbarg, Founder of STEAM the Streets App

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) are the way of the future. The report shows STEAM occupations bring in twice the annual salaries as non-STEAM jobs. One CoBiz occupant is rising to bring STEAM opportunities to the Richmond area. Meet "CoBizian" Ben Gilbarg and Angel Diaz, founders of the STEAM The Streets App. The innovative platform is poised to help 1.5 million youth improve their awareness and access to high-demand career opportunities in STEM and ARTs.

According to Ben, 'an estimated 4 million STEAM jobs will go unfilled in the U.S. in 2023. If our youth can't see it, they can't be it!' This dynamic is particularly true for students from under-invested communities. For example, in a recent Pew Research study, Black students were underrepresented in STEAM jobs, with only 7 percent of Black college graduates receiving a degree in a related field. Ben and Angel are determined to change the course of the next generation with this mobile app focusing on high school-aged teens.

This user-friendly, FREE app is designed to:

⦁ Demystify STEAM career paths through engaging culturally relevant media and real stories;

⦁ Make the connection between academics and how they play out in the real world;

⦁ Provide curated learning resources

The diverse team behind the engaging STEAM The Streets App created a user-friendly mobile app for students ages 13 and up. Together they are shifting the culture to embrace STEAM fields as a possible career path. The STEAM, The Streets App, is a vehicle for societal change and a platform for educators to direct their students on a self-guided journey of discovery.

For more information about the STEAM The Streets App, log on to https://steamthestreets.org/ or download it at iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/steam-the-streets/id1623550730 or Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.steamthestreets.sts. Or watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOmaQ9NXrIc.

For more information about COBiz Richmond, don't hesitate to contact Wesley Alexander at email: wesley@cobizrichmond.com or phone: 510-309-7107 or visit the website: www.cobizrichmond.com.

About: CoBiz Richmond Inc, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a 9,000-square-foot co-working space and business incubator in Downtown Richmond, CA. Open 24/7 and ripe with great people, technology, and resources, CoBiz Richmond is influencing wellness entrepreneurially, professionally, and personally. CoBiz received its seed funding from Chevron as part of its eQuip Initiative to drive workforce development and entrepreneurship in Richmond, CA.

CoBiz Richmond, Inc.