Lowcountry Urgent Care Offers Rapid Testing & Treatment for Flu, Covid, RSV
Rapid Diagnostics and Treatment at South Carolina Walk-in Medical Centers
Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so you can have peace of mind before traveling, returning home, or going back to the office after a holiday.”CHARLESTON, SC, U.S.A., February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowcountry Urgent Care is committed to keeping South Carolina families healthy this winter by offering rapid testing and treatment for the flu, Covid-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) at their walk-in medical centers.
— Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing & Operations, Lowcountry Urgent Care
Conveniently located in Beaufort, Camden, Cheraw, Chester, Dillon, Kingstree, Lake City, Loris, Manning, Mullins, Pageland, Union, and Walterboro, Lowcountry Urgent Care provides easy access to quality care for upper respiratory infections and other winter illnesses.
Symptoms of these respiratory illnesses often overlap, making testing a crucial step in determining the best course of treatment.
Some of the common symptoms include:
Sore throat • Blocked nose • Runny nose • Coughing with no phlegm
Hoarse voice • Muscle pain • Altered sense of smell/taste • Fever • Sneezing
If you or a family member are experiencing any of these symptoms, visit Lowcountry Urgent Care for testing today.
"Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so you can have peace of mind before traveling, returning home, or going back to the office after a holiday," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations at Lowcountry Urgent Care.
*Please note that access to rapid testing is dependent upon available supply at each center. To reduce wait times, making a reservation online is recommended.
We understand how stressful it can be when you or your child show signs of being ill due to any kind of respiratory virus, which is why we strive to make the experience as stress-free as possible. Our centers have extended hours and are open evenings and weekends, and our highly trained specialists provide personalized care for children and adults aged 6 months and older.
Don't let the flu, Covid, or RSV ruin your winter. Visit Lowcountry Urgent Care today if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms. For more information about our urgent care centers, visit https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/, text “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107, or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/lowcountry_urgentcare or on our individual location pages on Facebook.
Jen VanAntwerp
JVAN Consulting, LLC
