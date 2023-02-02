Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,859 in the last 365 days.

Lowcountry Urgent Care Offers Rapid Testing & Treatment for Flu, Covid, RSV

Lowcountry Urgent Care logo

Lowcountry Urgent Care SC

Lowcountry Urgent Care employees holding tissues, sanitizing wipes, and goodie bags

Lowcountry Urgent Care offers rapid testing and treatment for children and adults

Rapid Diagnostics and Treatment at South Carolina Walk-in Medical Centers

Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so you can have peace of mind before traveling, returning home, or going back to the office after a holiday.”
— Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing & Operations, Lowcountry Urgent Care
CHARLESTON, SC, U.S.A., February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowcountry Urgent Care is committed to keeping South Carolina families healthy this winter by offering rapid testing and treatment for the flu, Covid-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) at their walk-in medical centers.

Conveniently located in Beaufort, Camden, Cheraw, Chester, Dillon, Kingstree, Lake City, Loris, Manning, Mullins, Pageland, Union, and Walterboro, Lowcountry Urgent Care provides easy access to quality care for upper respiratory infections and other winter illnesses.

Symptoms of these respiratory illnesses often overlap, making testing a crucial step in determining the best course of treatment.

Some of the common symptoms include:

Sore throat • Blocked nose • Runny nose • Coughing with no phlegm
Hoarse voice • Muscle pain • Altered sense of smell/taste • Fever • Sneezing

If you or a family member are experiencing any of these symptoms, visit Lowcountry Urgent Care for testing today.

"Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so you can have peace of mind before traveling, returning home, or going back to the office after a holiday," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations at Lowcountry Urgent Care.

*Please note that access to rapid testing is dependent upon available supply at each center. To reduce wait times, making a reservation online is recommended.

We understand how stressful it can be when you or your child show signs of being ill due to any kind of respiratory virus, which is why we strive to make the experience as stress-free as possible. Our centers have extended hours and are open evenings and weekends, and our highly trained specialists provide personalized care for children and adults aged 6 months and older.

Don't let the flu, Covid, or RSV ruin your winter. Visit Lowcountry Urgent Care today if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms. For more information about our urgent care centers, visit https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/, text “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107, or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/lowcountry_urgentcare or on our individual location pages on Facebook.

Jen VanAntwerp
JVAN Consulting, LLC
email us here

You just read:

Lowcountry Urgent Care Offers Rapid Testing & Treatment for Flu, Covid, RSV

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.