Governor Turns to Big Law Alums, Legislature for Latest Round of Judicial Nominations

Newsom's latest round of judicial appointments includes a former assemblyman and one-time lawyers at firms including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Perkins Coie. Newsom also appointed 10 new trial court judges, including former Assemblyman Richard Bloom, a Santa Monica Democrat who will now serve as judge in Los Angeles County.
