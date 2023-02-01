Submit Release
Applications open to serve on the Utah Public Service Commission

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Feb. 1, 2023)  –  There is an opening on the Utah Public Service Commission due to the retirement of Commissioner Ron Allen. 

The Public Service Commission was established under the Public Utilities Act of 1917 to provide technical and economic regulation of the state’s public utility companies. These privately-owned but government-regulated companies provide the electricity, natural gas, telecommunication, water, and sewer systems through which utility services are delivered to Utah households and businesses. Since 1983, when the Legislature last reorganized Utah’s public utility regulatory function, the PSC has been an independent entity with a small clerical, legal, and technical advisory staff:

The commission shall be composed of three members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate and in accordance with Title 63G, Chapter 24, Part 2. Due to the requirement that this must be a bi-partisan commission, this candidate cannot be a member of the Republican Party.

For information on how to apply, visit: https://boards.utah.gov/s/board-seat/a028y000001ObQlAAK/seat13287

Applications are due by March 26, 2023.  

