Vietjet slashes up to 90% off flight tickets

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched attractive promotions in order to welcome travellers on new international routes, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Vietjet offers passengers a discount of up to 90 per cent from February 1 to February 3, 2023 when they book tickets and apply the code "FLYFORLOVE" at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

The flight period is from February 16 to May 16, 2023 for all domestic and international flights including Australia, India, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia (Bali).

In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub, according to Vietjet.

Moreover, from February 1 to March 15, 2023, thousands of e-vouchers worth VNĐ100,000 will be given to all passengers when booking tickets and successfully paying with Vietjet. They can receive the vouchers at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ .

At the same time, during this season of love, Vietjet also launches many interesting activities on the fanpage www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, welcoming all passengers for a chance to win free flight tickets. — VNS