Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,391 in the last 365 days.

Vietjet slashes up to 90% off flight tickets

VIETNAM, February 1 -  

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched attractive promotions in order to welcome travellers on new international routes, the airline announced on Tuesday. 

Accordingly, Vietjet offers passengers a discount of up to 90 per cent from February 1 to February 3, 2023 when they book tickets and apply the code "FLYFORLOVE" at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

The flight period is from February 16 to May 16, 2023 for all domestic and international flights including Australia, India, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia (Bali).

In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub, according to Vietjet. 

Moreover, from February 1 to March 15, 2023, thousands of e-vouchers worth VNĐ100,000 will be given to all passengers when booking tickets and successfully paying with Vietjet. They can receive the vouchers at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ .

At the same time, during this season of love, Vietjet also launches many interesting activities on the fanpage www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, welcoming all passengers for a chance to win free flight tickets. — VNS

You just read:

Vietjet slashes up to 90% off flight tickets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.