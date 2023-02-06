Lifestyle Medicine Leader Introduces Health Coaching Program
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's Health Coaching Program helps those with chronic disease take charge of their own health.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), founded in 2015 to help people take charge of their own health with intensive lifestyle changes, now offers Health Coaching services as part of its array of programs. Until now RLMI’s educational programs that teach healthy behaviors, especially the adoption of a whole-food plant-based diet, have been given in groups of up to 60 participants via Zoom. The advent of the coaching program adds the option for personalized one-to-one support along the journey towards optimal health.
RLMI’s Health Coaches are either nurse practitioners or are certified by a nationally recognized coaching program. One of the coaches, Jane Dorsey, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), practices at Unity Sleep Disorder Center in Rochester, New York, and specializes in Sleep Coaching.
Along with its Health Coaching program, RLMI offers three programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: RLMI’s own 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart, Pivio, and the Lift Project. RLMI’s very popular medically-facilitated 15-Day Jumpstart has been given over 55 times since 2018 and has reached over 1600 people around the US, Canada and Mexico. Based on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic, the 15-Day Jumpstart has consistently demonstrated excellent participant outcomes, as evidenced in this peer-reviewed journal article.
RLMI Health Coaching offers individualized support to anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a whole-food plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio, all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. RLMI also offers free CME programs for eligible medical practitioners.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
ABOUT LIFESTYLE MEDICINE
Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine that recognizes lifestyle measures such as plant-based diet, physical movement, and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. The field is on the rise, with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) growing from 130 members in 2013 to over 9,000 members currently.
Bob Franki
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-705-9055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube