Lifestyle Medicine Leader Introduces Health Coaching Program

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute logo

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's Health Coaching Program helps those with chronic disease take charge of their own health.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), founded in 2015 to help people take charge of their own health with intensive lifestyle changes, now offers Health Coaching services as part of its array of programs. Until now RLMI’s educational programs that teach healthy behaviors, especially the adoption of a whole-food plant-based diet, have been given in groups of up to 60 participants via Zoom. The advent of the coaching program adds the option for personalized one-to-one support along the journey towards optimal health.

RLMI’s Health Coaches are either nurse practitioners or are certified by a nationally recognized coaching program. One of the coaches, Jane Dorsey, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), practices at Unity Sleep Disorder Center in Rochester, New York, and specializes in Sleep Coaching.

Along with its Health Coaching program, RLMI offers three programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: RLMI’s own 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart, Pivio, and the Lift Project. RLMI’s very popular medically-facilitated 15-Day Jumpstart has been given over 55 times since 2018 and has reached over 1600 people around the US, Canada and Mexico. Based on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic, the 15-Day Jumpstart has consistently demonstrated excellent participant outcomes, as evidenced in this peer-reviewed journal article.

RLMI Health Coaching offers individualized support to anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle.

ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a whole-food plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio, all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. RLMI also offers free CME programs for eligible medical practitioners.

Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.

ABOUT LIFESTYLE MEDICINE

Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine that recognizes lifestyle measures such as plant-based diet, physical movement, and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. The field is on the rise, with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) growing from 130 members in 2013 to over 9,000 members currently.

Bob Franki
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-705-9055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Lifestyle Medicine Leader Introduces Health Coaching Program

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bob Franki
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-705-9055
Company/Organization
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
1335 Jefferson Rd. #23191
Rochester, New York, 14692
United States
+1 800-710-7564
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. Headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, RLMI is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the PIVIO program (formerly CHIP), all certified by ACLM. The Institute also offers free CME courses for eligible medical practitioners, such as Jumpstarting Health (up to 24 CMEs), Lift (up to 10 CMEs), and monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (1 CME)

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute

More From This Author
Lifestyle Medicine Leader Introduces Health Coaching Program
LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER HOSTS GUT HEALTH EXPERT
LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER HOSTS FREE LECTURE BY PLANT-BASED FOOD STAR CHEF AJ
View All Stories From This Author