Incarcerated Students in Sheet Metal Program at Corcoran Prison Create Landscape Art Pieces

Participants of the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison, Corcoran (CSP-COR) recently put their skills to work, creating plants made of sheet metal as part of a beautification project rooted in having more drought conscious landscaping at the institution.

“I’m thankful for all the hard work of staff and students in making this project a success,” said Warden T. L. Campbell, “This is a great program where participants learn valuable skills. I’m happy that those skills have also led to these pieces of art that others can enjoy.”

Several sheet metal pieces in varying colors and sizes replaced water-hungry plants that once lined the visitor entrance outside of the institution’s secure perimeter. More pieces are being installed almost weekly. These environmentally friendly sheet metal plants will be enjoyed for years to come, saving on precious water resources and cutting down on maintenance.

CSP-COR staff and acting Warden T.L. Campbell developed the environmentally responsible plan that incorporated the talents of the program participants.

“These students really take pride in their work and enjoyed working on this project. It provided a great opportunity for them to show off their skills and also make a positive contribution,” said Sheet Metal Program instructor Moises Flores.

Students in the Sheet Metal Program are learning valuable re-entry skills to make a positive integration back into society. When not creating landscape art pieces, the students focus on a variety of projects around the institution, including ductwork, some building maintenance as well as creating things like library book drop boxes for each yard. The course provides specialized skills that can lead to in-demand jobs in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, roofing, assembly and manufacturing as well as construction.

Completing the Sheet Metal Program requires 616 hours of hands-on classroom participation in the core curriculum. All students work towards multiple certifications, including Basic Safety, Your Role in the Green Environment Core, and potentially their OSHA 10 card. There are currently 27 students enrolled in the program at CSP-COR.

Like all building trade programs at CDCR institutions, the Sheet Metal Program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). The Office of Correctional Education (OCE) is an accredited Training Sponsor of NCCER, offering incarcerated students the ability to develop specialized knowledge and skills required of craft workers and technicians employed in the construction industries.

