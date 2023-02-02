Submit Release
Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours - 2/1/2023

Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours

SPRINGFIELD After nearly three years of reduced operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) is announcing that, effective today, its flagship facility in Springfield and its Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will return to pre-pandemic operating hours.

Additionally, the Illinois State Museum flagship facility in Springfield and all its affiliated locations will continue to offer free admission.

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion of hours and continued free admission at the Illinois State Museum and Dickson Mounds," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees ISM operations. "These attractions are special places with a long history of delivering exciting, educational and affordable experiences for all visitors."

The Museum's downtown Springfield facility will now be open to visitors seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday. ISM's Lockport Gallery in Lockport will continue to operate five days a week. The location's hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information on the Illinois State Museum's location and hours, visitors can learn more at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.

 

About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

 

Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours - 2/1/2023

