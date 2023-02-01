TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9 a.m. EST, Deputy US Marshals, working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a residence on Hiwassee Road in Sweetwater. US Marshals encountered the man they were looking for, and as they attempted to negotiate his surrender, the subject pointed a firearm at officers. US Marshals fired, striking the man. He was transported to a Knoxville hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.