ShowMyWell joins with MicroSeismic Inc. to Provide Continuous Subsurface and Surface Environmental Monitoring Solutions
The agreement provides the first full turn-key continuous monitoring solution for the CCUS Industry and beyond
leverage our resources to develop innovative monitoring solutions that detect and mitigate fugitive emissions and site abnormalities in the most effective and efficient manner possible”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Oilfield provider ShowMyWell entered into a strategic alliance with MicroSeismic Inc., the global leader in passive seismic imaging, to provide continuous subsurface and surface monitoring solutions for site assessment activities and the management of GHG emissions. The continuous monitoring solutions will deliver a rapid, cost-competitive, and autonomous alert system for notifying stakeholders of changes in environmental conditions that are indicative of anomalous or unplanned events. As an alert system, the monitoring solutions can trigger additional action to assess conditions and determine the appropriate course of action, including rapid deployment of repair personnel to minimize damage to the environment.
As part of this Agreement, the Companies will develop a turn-key solution that satisfies Government-mandated measurement, monitoring and verification (MMV) regulations associated with CCUS facilities. MicroSeismic CO2SeQure will utilize its imaging technology for tracking the plume of injected CO2 in the subsurface and identifying fracturing in overlying sediments that could result in leakage of CO2 to the surface. ShowMyWell will utilize its wireless IoT monitoring technologies along with its ML/AI analytics for monitoring environmental conditions in near surface aquifers, soil, and the atmosphere. The flexibility of ShowMyWell’s IoT installations will allow for quick deployment of additional field equipment or realignment of existing devices to focus on high-risk emission areas identified by the passive seismic and data analytics.
“Blending our industry leading passive seismic imaging technologies with the IoT monitoring and analytics capabilities within ShowMyWell will establish a turn-key continuous monitoring solution not available elsewhere within industry” says Gary Hargraves, President, and COO of MicoSeismic. Douglas Nester, CEO of ShowMyWell notes “The strong synergies between our Companies allows us to leverage our resources to develop innovative monitoring solutions that detect and mitigate fugitive emissions and site abnormalities in the most effective and efficient manner possible.”
ShowMyWell and MicroSeismic plan to release their turn-key monitoring solution in Q-2 2023.
About ShowMyWell LLC
ShowMyWell was formed in May 2021 to provide full transparency to all stakeholders on the performance of O&G assets and their impact on the environment through continuous and cost effective IoT based monitoring solutions and data analytics. The real-time knowledge gained by ShowMyWell’s highly scalable and customized installations enables operations of all sizes to improve efficiency, reduce downtime losses, and responsibly mitigate damage to the environment.
About MicroSeismic Inc.
MicroSeismic is the world leader in passive seismic monitoring services to address a wide spectrum of problems relevant to the oil field and beyond. While the Company continues to support the fracking industry, it has created CO2SeQure for supporting the CCUS industry, KarstAlert for early identification of sinkholes, MicroThermal Energy for supporting the enhanced geothermal energy industry.
