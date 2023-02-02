GMSacha Inchi $QEDN finished the new Milo prototype with GMSacha Inchi for Nestle: Nestle is reviewing all GMS products

Nestle and Gustavo Petro president of Colombia GMSacha Inchi Almond beverage GMSacha Inchi prodcuts

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMS QED Connect $QEDN meet with Nestle on January 17, 2020. During that meeting, Nestle express an interest in a beverage made with Sacha Inchi and pack in Tetrapak. GMS has worked with Nestle from 2020 to 2023 developing a GMSacha Inchi beverage in tetrapak. GMSacha Inchi is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein. No other company in the world has been able to develop a beverage made with Sacha Inchi.

GMS and Ministerio de Agricultura of Colombia are working together to increase the areas planted in Sacha Inchi to 5,000 hectares by 2026.

About the $100 million dollars investment in Colombia from Nestle

Nestlé will invest $100 million dollars to strengthen its operation in Colombia and contribute to the construction of prosperous communities.

The company's investment plan will focus on continuing to contribute to the country from its Shared Value Creation strategy, as well as increasing its production capacity, accelerating its digital transformation and guaranteeing operational sustainability.

Within the framework of this investment plan, Nestlé announced the inauguration of a new MILO® production line in Bugalagrande, with an investment of more than US$10 million that will allow it to increase its export capacity by 15%.

The President of the Republic Gustavo Petro participated in the event during which Nestlé announced its investment strategy for the next three years.

During an event at its Bugalagrande factory, in the company of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, Nestlé announced that by 2026 it will invest $100 million dollars in Colombia. With these resources, the multinational hopes to contribute to the construction of a more prosperous society, aligning itself with the government's priorities in terms of generating opportunities for young people, building more peaceful communities, and protecting the environment. Additionally, from the operational front, Nestlé will seek to expand its production capacity, advance in terms of cultural transformation and innovation, and guarantee the sustainability of its business.

The investment will be distributed among the different companies in which Nestlé S.A. has a majority stake, which will allow the company to locate resources in cities such as Bugalagrande, Valledupar, Dosquebradas and Mosquera, in addition to expanding the impact of the Shared Value Creation programs that it develops throughout the country, especially in affected regions historically because of the conflict.

In his speech, President Gustavo Petro thanked the CEO of Nestlé for the Americas, Laurent Freixe, the President of Nestlé, Antonio Núñez, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Carlos Barragán and the national government authorities and officials who were present at the inauguration . In addition, he stated that “what we have inaugurated is an investment of $13 million dollars and the announcement of $100 million more dollars. That means, these days, a demonstration of confidence in Colombia”.

“The announcement of our investment strategy for the next three years has only one meaning: we believe in Colombia and its development potential. This decision will allow us not only to continue strengthening our product portfolio and the industry, but it is intended as a strategy that transcends our business and that manages to align with some of the government's priority points in terms of youth employability, promotion of human rights and construction of peaceful communities, and is committed to developing concrete initiatives to reduce polluting emissions and take care of the planet”, said Laurent Freixe, CEO of Nestlé for the Americas.

Nestlé's investment plan for the next three years will be concentrated on three main fronts: the increase in its production capacity, through the inauguration of 13 new lines for the categories with the greatest demand; the renewal of its technologies and improvement of processes to guarantee its operational sustainability; and finally digital acceleration, for which it will be essential to advance in the cultural transformation and training of its talent, at the same time that digital processes and tools are implemented to benefit the optimization and efficiency of the company.

INVESTMENT OF 10 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE NEW PRODUCTION LINE OF MILO®

The announcement was made at the inauguration of a new company production line for its MILO® brand; a milestone that becomes the first step of the company in its investment plan for 2026. This new production line had an investment of $10 million dollars, which will allow the company to increase its capacity in tons by 40% produced and increase exports of this product by 15%.

AN INVESTMENT THAT RESPONSES TO THE PURPOSE OF THE COMPANY

The investment strategy announced by the company will also seek to add achievements to the Shared Value Creation strategy that the company has been implementing in the country and that, only in 2021 with its Youth Initiative, trained around 2,300 people through various programs. Added to this is the work that the multinational has been developing with farmers and ranchers, to whom it has provided training to promote sustainable practices in agriculture and boost the quality of their products. Along these lines, the Nescafé Plan has benefited 17,000 coffee growers in the departments of Antioquia, Risaralda, Valle del Cauca and Huila, while the Dairy Development Plan has impacted 7,000 farmers in Antioquia, Cesar and Caquetá.

