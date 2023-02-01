02-01-2023 Social Media: Breakaway Contest Rules

BREAKAWAY CONTEST

WVU VS. IOWA STATE

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

HOW TO ENTER:

Find the West Virginia Lottery’s BREAKAWAY CONTEST on Facebook™ starting on 2/1/2023 at 10:00 AM and running until 12:00 PM the next day. Players enter and agree to the rules by commenting with their favorite WVU player of all-time.

PRIZE:

One winner will win four (4) tickets to the WVU vs. Iowa State basketball game Wednesday, February 8, in Morgantown, WV. All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. Winners and prizes for BREAKAWAY CONTEST will be selected via random computerized drawing.

ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Thursday, February 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST and entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take immediately following the deadline. The winners will be contacted via private message via the Facebook account that was used to enter the contest.

PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Winner(s) will be contacted via direct message by the Facebook account used to enter the contest. Winners have until 4:00 PM EST Thursday, February 2nd to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.

PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.