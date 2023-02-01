02-01-2023 WEDNESDAY POWERBALL JACKPOT SITS AT $653 MILLION

Charleston, W.Va. – In a back-and-forth affair between dueling draw game jackpots, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $653 million, with an estimated cash value of $350.5 million. The jackpot has increased as a result of continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers.

Wednesday’s jackpot currently ranks at the 8th largest in Powerball history.

The drawing will be the 32nd in the jackpot run, with the jackpot last being hit in November of 2022 by a single ticket in Kansas.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.