ShareEcard Introduces the First Comprehensive Digital Business Card for SMEs
EINPresswire.com/ -- If the United States truly serves as the global economy's "engine," its thriving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are its lifeblood. According to the study of Advocacy of the Small Business Administration (SBA), there are 32 million small companies in the United States. A staggering 99.9 percent of all firms in the United States are classified as small enterprises. Small enterprises generate nearly two-thirds of all new employment in the US economy. Many people were afraid that the covid epidemic would make things much worse. Instead, the upheaval seemed to shake the dormancy out of American entrepreneurs, both by generating new demands for on-line product and service businesses as well other “out of the box” business ideas.
When business professionals meet someone for the first time. They think of business cards, to share contact information, which in most cases means bits of paper. Don’t you want to share your data instead of bits of paper? ShareEcard offers SMEs innovative and cost-effective tools for contact sharing to help boost sales as well as eliminate paper completely.
The development of digital versions of traditional business cards has brought about a more efficient means of exchanging contact details in the corporate world. Many smaller firms have yet to reap the benefits of digital business cards, despite their widespread use by larger corporations. ShareEcard introduces the first tailor made digital business card for SMEs. ShareEcard offer the same ordering process as paper business cards printing companies. Making it really easy to Connect using LinkedIn and share with anyone via email, QR Code, social media, SMS, or other channels. ShareEcard also comes with a “built-in” paper business cards scanner to manage your sales contacts.
ShareEcard is an easy-to-use digital business card and contact management tool that can help organize and expand your business network. The ShareEcard business card platform allows you to quickly design high-quality digital business cards that reflect your or your company's brand. Your Digital Business Cards can either compliment your existing paper business cards or you can completely ditch paper business cards in favor of digital ones.
The CEO and Founder of ShareEcard, AJ Berman said,” I started ShareEcard to lead rather than follow all the other Digital Business Cards companies, who are just offering basic Apps and not fully replicating the ordering experience of paper business cards companies. By combining this already familiar experience with an App completes the total offering for SMEs. Mostly importantly SMEs want a tool that makes their Business Networking Easy so that they can expand their network.”
When you buy paper business cards, you don’t design your cards on a Smartphone? So, the same with Digital Business Cards. The App is only there for Sharing and Scanning, whereas the design of the card is done on a laptop. Instead of printing and shipping, installs the Digital Business Card on your Smartphone using the ShareEcard App. They offer a 7-day free trial so that customers can fully appreciate the potential of ShareEcard.
AJ Berman
When business professionals meet someone for the first time. They think of business cards, to share contact information, which in most cases means bits of paper. Don’t you want to share your data instead of bits of paper? ShareEcard offers SMEs innovative and cost-effective tools for contact sharing to help boost sales as well as eliminate paper completely.
The development of digital versions of traditional business cards has brought about a more efficient means of exchanging contact details in the corporate world. Many smaller firms have yet to reap the benefits of digital business cards, despite their widespread use by larger corporations. ShareEcard introduces the first tailor made digital business card for SMEs. ShareEcard offer the same ordering process as paper business cards printing companies. Making it really easy to Connect using LinkedIn and share with anyone via email, QR Code, social media, SMS, or other channels. ShareEcard also comes with a “built-in” paper business cards scanner to manage your sales contacts.
ShareEcard is an easy-to-use digital business card and contact management tool that can help organize and expand your business network. The ShareEcard business card platform allows you to quickly design high-quality digital business cards that reflect your or your company's brand. Your Digital Business Cards can either compliment your existing paper business cards or you can completely ditch paper business cards in favor of digital ones.
The CEO and Founder of ShareEcard, AJ Berman said,” I started ShareEcard to lead rather than follow all the other Digital Business Cards companies, who are just offering basic Apps and not fully replicating the ordering experience of paper business cards companies. By combining this already familiar experience with an App completes the total offering for SMEs. Mostly importantly SMEs want a tool that makes their Business Networking Easy so that they can expand their network.”
When you buy paper business cards, you don’t design your cards on a Smartphone? So, the same with Digital Business Cards. The App is only there for Sharing and Scanning, whereas the design of the card is done on a laptop. Instead of printing and shipping, installs the Digital Business Card on your Smartphone using the ShareEcard App. They offer a 7-day free trial so that customers can fully appreciate the potential of ShareEcard.
AJ Berman
ShareEcard
+41 77 539 44 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube