Route 837 East Carson Street Sidewalk Work Continues in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sidewalk work on the East Carson Street (Route 837) Safety Improvement Project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County continues.

Minor sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late February as crews conduct sidewalk and signal improvements and other miscellaneous punch list items. Vehicle traffic will be maintained in each direction and should rarely be impacted by this work. Parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

