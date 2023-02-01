aDolus Partners with Major Manufacturer to Provide Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) & Software Supply Chain Visibility
Leading SBOM Provider Satisfies Food and Beverage Industry Demand for Continuous Software Attestation
In the wake of multiple high-profile attacks, security teams, CISOs and CIOs, together with boards are increasingly demanding proof that their software supply chains are safe.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a leading provider of software supply chain visibility for critical infrastructure, announced today a partnership with a major food and beverage systems manufacturer. Through this partnership, the manufacturer will satisfy its major customers’ demand for Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) and greater software supply chain visibility.
— Eric Byres, CTO aDolus Technology Inc.
“Solution providers in the food and beverage industry are currently operating blind without visibility into their software supply chains, leaving everyone exposed to exploitable vulnerabilities and other risks,” said Eric Byres, CTO of aDolus Technology. “In the wake of multiple high-profile attacks, security teams, CISOs and CIOs, together with boards are increasingly demanding proof that their software supply chains are safe. aDolus is an expert at delivering the software attestation our new partner’s customers require.”
With over 30,000 installations, this manufacturer provides a complete range of solutions, from standalone equipment to complete connected production lines. The company relies on software, products, and industrial automation systems from multiple sources, including Open Source, 3rd-Party Proprietary, and internally developed software.
Working with aDolus, the food and beverage industry will benefit from:
• A comprehensive view of their software supply chains
• Continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities within deployed software
• SBOMs plus accompanying Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) documents
• Integration with existing enterprise platforms, processes and workflows
• A demonstrable, proactive cybersecurity posture
