Dr. David B. Schwartz Introduces Breakthrough Less Invasive Procedure To Evaluate Abnormal Pap Smears

David B. Schwartz, MD - Fem Cerv

David B. Schwartz, MD - Women's Health

FemCerv is the first endocervical tissue sampler designed to improve tissue quality and quantity and is an improvement over the existing standard of care.

With this new test, we can provide the best care to our patients and evaluate a patient’s risk for cervical cancer,”
— David B. Schwartz, MD
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year in the United States, approximately three million women have abnormal Pap tests that require further evaluation, such as an endocervical curettage or colposcopy. These procedures screen for specific health conditions like cervical cancer, abnormal bleeding, or polyps. A tissue sample is taken from the cervical canal and sent to a lab to determine if there is any indication of disease.

Traditional tools available to collect this tissue are limited and can cause discomfort during sampling, resulting in an inadequate tissue sample and missed diagnosis.

Our practice is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and looking for the most cutting-edge, safest, and most effective solutions for our patients.

FemCerv is the first endocervical tissue sampler designed to improve tissue quality and quantity and is an improvement over the existing standard of care. FemCerv is used in place of antiquated tools to collect a comprehensive endocervical 360-degree tissue sample in a relatively pain-free office visit. This technology helps to reduce false positive findings and, in turn, decreases the number of unnecessary LEEP and cone biopsy procedures.

“With this new test, we can provide the best care to our patients and evaluate a patient’s risk for cervical cancer," added Dr. Schwartz. “Our patients can feel confident in the accuracy of their endocervical sampling results, which can also spare them from unnecessary repeat examinations or more invasive procedures.”

Every year, women should have a gynecological exam whether or not they are due for a pap smear. Avoiding routine yearly gynecological exams increases the risk of unintended pregnancy, pelvic infections, and potentially delaying diagnosis of diseases such as ovarian and breast cancer. Don’t forget to schedule your yearly exam! You can call our office at 513-241-4223 to schedule your appointment or book online here >> https://cincinnatiobgyn.com/

