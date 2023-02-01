Super Bowl Fans: Leave Your Drone at Home

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

FAA designates Phoenix Area a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LVII.

WASHINGTON – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is a “No Drone Zone” for Super Bowl LVII. Drones will be restricted during the following times and days:

Game Day, Sunday, Feb. 12

Restrictions begin at 11 a.m. MST within two-nautical-miles around the stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude.

The restrictions expand at 3:30 until 9 p.m. MST to a 30-nautical-mile radius and up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

Before Game Day

Restrictions for downtown Phoenix will be between McDowell Road, W. Lincoln Street, North Ninth Street and North Ninth Avenue. Those will be up to an altitude of 1,000 feet from Feb. 9 - 12 between 6 a.m. and midnight daily.

Additional details are available in the Super Bowl LVII Flight Advisory.

Drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission could face drone confiscation, fines that exceed $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution.

Detailed information for general aviation and drone pilots is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl LVII webpage.