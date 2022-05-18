Naver Z (ZEPETO) and ConnectSafely Announce New Partnership Building A Safer Metaverse
PALO ALTO, CALIF., USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today almost half of Gen Z & Millennials say personal safety in the metaverse is a major concern.
To address this head on, ConnectSafely and Naver Z Corp, developer of ZEPETO, are announcing a partnership to create a safer metaverse. Through this partnership, Naver Z and ConnectSafely will guide users, youth, educators, parents, and guardians on how to be both responsible and safe online.
“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with ConnectSafely, a leading organization dedicated to creating a safer internet through research, education, and global multi-stakeholder engagement,” says Jay Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Naver Z USA. “As a platform that empowers our users to connect and create without the boundaries of the physical world, ensuring ZEPETO is a safe app and environment is the foundation of our community. We will work with ConnectSafely to equip our users with trusted resources and safety tips, as well as ensure that all of our features, products, policies and processes are driven with user safety as our highest priority.”
“ConnectSafely is pleased to work with ZEPETO to help educate their users on how to use their service safely,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “As a pioneering company helping to shape the metaverse, ZEPETO is in an excellent position to help develop and employ best practices. We are especially pleased to be joining them during this early stage of the metaverse so that, together, we can develop safer practices for users and companies as ZEPETO and others embark in forging new ways for people to connect.”
About Naver Z
Launched in 2018, Naver Z provides ZEPETO, a metaverse providing the next generation with freedom of identity in the virtual space. With over 300 million lifetime users, ZEPETO is the fastest growing avatar platform in Asia. It is most popular among Generation Z, who express themselves while meeting, collaborating, and creating with others.
About ConnectSafely
ConnectSafely.org is a Silicon Valley, California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security. Resources include research-based safety tips for technology users of all ages as well as information aimed at parents and teachers. ConnectSafely publishes guidebooks, tips and advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy. The organization also produces webcasts, podcasts and a twice weekly 1-minute radio segment heard on CBS News Radio stations throughout the U.S.
Maureen Kochan
ConnectSafely
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other