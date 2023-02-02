Four New Jersey Municipalities Hire Max Spann to Auction Properties
Residential and Industrial Lots and a Commercial Building highlight the 16 Property Auction
The process of returning real estate to the tax rolls, cutting expenses, and an influx of revenue is a win-win situation.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming Government ordered Multi-Parcel Auction on March 9th. The New Jersey properties are located in the Boroughs of Andover, (Sussex County), Sussex (Sussex County), Ogdensburg (Sussex County), and Somerville (Somerset County). The municipalities are converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Municipality liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
• Borough of Andover, Sussex County: Eight residential and commercial lots which will be sold in six packages. The lots range from 0.05 to 16.33 +/- Acres. The 16.33+/- acre lot off Tranquility Road is zoned Industrial Park and just minutes from Rt. 80.
• Borough of Sussex, Sussex County: Commercial mixed-use property on a 53’ x 80’ lot with public utilities. Redevelop entire site for mixed-use with commercial retail space on Main St, an area of revitalization and activity. It is zoned in the Central Business District.
• Borough of Ogdensburg, Sussex County: Six properties will be sold individually, including a potential four-lot subdivision on Main Street, a 5.6+/- acre lot on Main Street, three separate single-family home lots off Richardsville Road, and an 18.56+/- acre lot off Edison Avenue.
• Borough of Somerville, Somerset County: Buildable 0.20+/- acre deep lot which is zoned Residential. Somerville has been experiencing a boom in activity and redevelopment. The lot is close to Main Street and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
The properties will be sold in an online auction concluding Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. Property Information Packages with terms and online bidding instructions are available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
“Having represented over 125 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the tax rolls, cutting expenses, and an influx of revenue is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “We have a wide variety of Real Estate investment opportunities on-line now and expect more in the coming weeks.”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
