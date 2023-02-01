NetZylo Inc. Unveils $3 Million Capital Raise for Web3 Domain Platform Development

Own Your Digital Identity.

NetZylo is developing a comprehensive Web3 platform which aims to simplify Web3 presence for individuals & businesses.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetZylo Inc. is set to revolutionize the Web3 Domain landscape along with Hosting, NFT, Cryptocurrency, and Trademark Services. One of the company’s main priorities is to simplify the process of securing a Web3 presence for individuals and businesses alike.

The company's innovative platform will soon allow users to register and host Web3 domains, providing them a single source solution to securely store and trade NFTs, integrate crypto assets, and protect trademarks. While focusing on security, ease-of-use, and affordability, NetZylo’s goal is to offer superior service while emerging as a premier Web3 domain platform provider.

Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, where the power and control are shifted from centralized entities to the users. It aims to build a decentralized, open-source and transparent digital ecosystem based on blockchain technology, where data is secured, privacy is protected, and interactions are performed directly between peers without intermediaries. The Web3 market is experiencing tremendous growth, with the global market size reaching USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and a projected CAGR of 43.7% over the forecast period. The future looks promising for Web3, as the market size is expected to reach USD 81.5 Billion by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for improved user experience and technological advancements in connectivity.

"We're excited to become a leading innovator of this new and exciting chapter in the evolution of the internet," said Thomas DeMaio, President and Co-Founder of NetZylo Inc. "We believe that Web3 technology has the power to fundamentally change the way we interact online and are proud to be an industry disruptor with our innovative domain registration services."

NetZylo's platform is designed to meet the unique needs of Web3 users, leading the way of this transformative technology while establishing a dominant online presence. Using cutting-edge technology and a strong commitment to security, NetZylo is set to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Web3, NFTs, crypto, and trademarks.

Stay tuned for the launch of NetZylo's platform expected in Q2 2023 and be the first to discover the limitless possibilities of Web3. Please join our pre-launch whitelist now and get access to exclusive rewards and incentives by visiting www.netzylo.com.

Web3 Growth Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-web-3-0-market-size-to-reach-usd-81-5-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301559192.html