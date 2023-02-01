Nevvon Named to the New York Digital Health 100
Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York regionNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region.
Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.
“Nevvon is absolutely thrilled and honored to receive this distinction!” said Tal Arad, COO and Co-founder of Nevvon.
“Being named to the New York DH100 is a much-welcomed recognition that makes us even more proud of the Nevvon team and its accomplishments in providing better training for home care workers.”
“In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare,” said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. “On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare.”
Now in its 4th year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.
Nevvon’s plans for 2023 include further expansion of its library of e-training solutions designed for home care agencies and home care workers. One of its latest initiatives will see provider agencies adopt a Caregiver Peer Mentorship program that helps newly hired staff succeed in their home care roles as well as improving retention rates for agencies.
To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click https://go.dhny.co/2023-annual.
About Nevvon
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help home care agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better. Click here to set up a demo today!
About Digital Health New York (DHNY)
Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York’s healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co.
